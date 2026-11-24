Jackie Dunleavy was 16 and a 10th-grade student at Westminster Secondary School back in 1968. Her dad was a police officer, and she had a little brother. She lived in London, Ontario, Canada.

Jackie worked part-time at the Stanley Variety Store located on Stanley Street, and on the night of January 9th, she completed her shift and walked out of the store at around 6:30.

At 8 p.m., three teenagers came across Jackie lying on the grounds of the Katherine Harley School on Oxford Street. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where Jackie was sadly pronounced deceased.

Jackie had suffered a head injury, and her cause of death was ruled strangulation. There was a pink tissue box found shoved in her mouth.

Police officers carefully preserved the evidence at the scene of the crime, including biological material, and it would take 58 years to solve her case.

What's interesting is that weeks before Jackie was murdered, she told someone that she had accepted a ride from a man after missing the bus home when she finished at work.

The man mentioned to her that he had recently moved to Canada, and he had an English accent. Witnesses also noted that on the night of Jackie's murder, they saw a girl who looked like her waiting at the bus stop before getting into a white car.

There is nothing concrete to prove that the man was Jackie's killer, but the London Police Service named him yesterday as Michael Joseph Moore.

Michael drove a white Ford Galaxie 500, and he had moved to Canada from Ireland less than a year before Jackie was found strangled.

London Police Service - pictured above is Jackie

He was 25 at the time and lived on Springbank Drive in an apartment. He was six feet tall and had dark hair. While he was normally clean-shaven, he did occasionally grow out a beard.

He later went on to work as a firefighter for 28 years before retiring as a captain. Michael passed away in 2018 following a lengthy illness, and his family was shocked to hear him named as the man who took Jackie's life.

"The decision to publicly identify Moore was not made lightly. It followed careful consideration of the evidence, the public interest and the responsibility of the London Police Service to be transparent about the outcome of an investigation that had remained unresolved for nearly six decades," the London Police Service explained in a statement.

"While criminal proceedings are no longer possible due to Moore’s death, that does not diminish the strength of the evidence or the confidence investigators have in the conclusion reached through this investigation."

"Publicly identifying Moore provides an accurate historical record and answers that Jackie’s family and the community have sought for decades."

DNA testing was performed on the evidence collected at the scene of the crime, which led authorities to Michael. Despite Jackie's case finally being solved, the London Police Service is hoping that anyone with information related to Michael Moore or Jackie's murder will come forward. You can contact them at (519) 661-5670.