She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Told Her To Pay For Their Dinner And Promised To Pay Her Back

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

During her second or third year of high school, TikToker Brielle (@briellehardman) went on the worst date of her life.

On the day of the date, the guy picked her up, and they sat in the car for 10 minutes trying to figure out what to do because neither of them had made any plans.

Finally, Brielle suggested that they get something to eat. They went to a place down the street and ordered dinner.

When the check came, he sat there and stared at her. After a few minutes, she asked if he wanted to split the bill, and he agreed.

But once she took out her wallet, he told her to pay for dinner, and he would just pay her back. She didn’t mind because he said he would pay her back.

However, he ended up giving her $23 in one-dollar bills. He also did not pay for tax or the tip, just the price of his meal that was on the menu.

As the date continued, they got back into his car and went for a little drive, brainstorming some more ideas on what to do.

They decided to go to an ice cream place where a bunch of his friends worked. One of his friends let him have free ice cream, so Brielle was left to pay for her own.

She texted her friend, asking her to save her from this terrible date. She was able to slip away because her date was just hanging out with his friends at the ice cream shop and barely even talked to her.

LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Later that day, he texted her, saying that he had such a great time and couldn’t wait to see her again. Of course, she would be steering clear of him from then on.

In the comments section, some TikTok users were able to relate to Brielle’s story and shared examples of their own bad dating experiences.

“One time on a first date, a guy asked me to Venmo him beforehand for my movie ticket and later found out his parents bought them,” commented one user.

“Basically, the same thing happened to me. This guy’s younger than me, made me drive 30 minutes for his money just to not even offer to pay for my food,” stated another.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan