If your spouse was sick and needed a pricey treatment, but you had more than enough money to pay to help them get a chance at getting their life back, would you do it?

For the last 16 years, this woman has been with her husband, and they originally met back in college. They're best friends, and they used to do absolutely everything together.

They tied the knot in 2023 and were absolutely delighted. Back then, she hit the gym six days a week, was super healthy, and had a full-time job.

Six months after they got hitched, she came down with severe Long Covid and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis. She was bedbound for an entire year and was in constant agony.

Her condition has improved slightly, so she doesn't have to be in bed 24/7 and she can leave her house. However, it's still debilitating for her, and she's suffering on the daily.

"My doctor has recommended a treatment that helps 60-70% of people have great improvements and even return to work. All I want is my life and health back; even 50% bed would be a miracle," she explained.

"To my surprise, my husband is against the treatment and even paying for my medications, which have all helped me. He called them 'dead money' and said it’s ok for me, but that’s his money, and he worked hard for it."

"He has 2 very successful businesses and is a millionaire at 35. The treatment costs $60,000 in total. I understand it’s very expensive, and I feel so guilty even needing it, but I have no quality of life currently. I also gave him $70,000 when he started his first business to help him set up."

Her husband has made some bizarre remarks of late about how he's stuck with a wife who is sick, and it's irritating for him to live like this.

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a pink dress in front of the ocean

Last week, he brought up that their marriage is simply a piece of paper and not legitimate. He mentioned he's going to begin forgetting that he has a wife.

She thinks her husband was prepping to be single while she was sick in bed.

"He said I married well for a 'couch potato,' even though I was extremely active before becoming ill. He’s also making jokes about leaving and not coming home," she continued.

"I’m honestly so confused, as he was so nice to me before I became sick. He just sees me as a big burden now.

Am I expecting too much of him to pay for the treatment? And I just wish he could be even a bit supportive."

So much for in sickness and in health. I can't believe that not only does her husband fail to value her, but he also doesn't value her happiness or her health!

I wouldn't hesitate to spend money on my spouse to get medical treatment, and you would think this man would jump at the chance to make her better.

She should tell her husband that if he doesn't want to pay to get her the treatment she so desperately needs, she can divorce him and use the alimony to fund her medical care.

What do you think?

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