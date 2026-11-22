How hard do you think it is to share a home with a partner who carries deep December 25th trauma and hates the magic of the holiday season while you love it?

This 31-year-old woman absolutely loves Christmas, and she tries to get as much happiness as she can out of the holiday season. However, her 38-year-old wife is totally the Grinch due to childhood trauma she suffered around December 25th.

Her wife calls her obsessed and gives her a hard time about any plans she makes to enjoy Christmas. She feels humiliated and ashamed to even celebrate Christmas because of how negative her wife is.

She tries to show no excitement in order to refrain from angering her wife.

"She’s slowly, over the years, [taken the] color out of this season and made me feel dumb for enjoying it. I’m walking on eggshells and confused and scared to show any joy," she explained.

"I would almost prefer not to celebrate this time of year at all and pretend it doesn’t exist. She tries for a moment to support me, brings up the decorations, then shames me and tells me that I’m decorating too early. The lights trigger her."

"I’m not allowed to listen to Christmas music. If I do, it’s in secret, over headphones, or out loud sometimes (lately I’ve tried to adopt very low volume), and I wait for her to ask for a break. Christmas movies are not tolerated for long."

Her wife is triggered no matter what when Christmas rolls around, which she then takes out on her. Her wife calls buying Christmas presents a disgusting example of consumerism.

Her wife doesn't appreciate one single part of the most magical time of year. She hates everything, including snow. She totally gets that her wife has childhood trauma, which causes her to deeply hate Christmas.

Parilov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman putting an ornament on a Christmas tree

She tries so hard to be there for her wife that it makes her skip out on the holiday season.

"Life is hard and stressful…I just want to enjoy this time of year, as it helps me by giving me a couple months of 'peace on earth, goodwill towards men.' Lol," she concluded.

If you have unresolved childhood trauma, it is YOUR responsibility to deal with that instead of allowing it to leak out and hurt the people around you.

So shame on her wife for not doing a single thing to heal herself and allowing that to negatively impact her life. Her wife is honestly abusive, and she needs to stand up to her. Her wife has to get therapy and learn how to not be so rude.

What advice do you have for her?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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