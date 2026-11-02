If your stepdad jumped right back into the arms of his affair partner following the passing of your mom, would you ever be able to forgive him?

This woman's mom was married to her stepdad for more than 35 years, and her mom sadly passed away from ALS on June 7th. She grieves her mom every day, and it's not getting any easier for her.

Not too long ago, at her daughter's birthday party, her stepdad said something that had her thinking he was dating someone else already.

Then on Tuesday evening, he requested that they meet up to have lunch. She wanted to know if he was ok, and he reassured her that he was.

In the middle of the night on Wednesday, she woke up with a bad feeling that her stepdad was going to announce that he had a new girlfriend.

She confronted him via text, and he got defensive. She did say she thought he would wait a year to move on, while admitting nobody grieves the same way, and she can't imagine what it's like to be in his position.

"Then he said I knew the woman and told me to guess. That’s when it hit me: Roxanne. He cheated on my mother with her in 2021 and again in 2023," she explained.

"His infidelity goes back to the late ’90s, although not all of it involved her. In 2023, I confronted him and told him enough was enough. My stepdad is also a pastor. He counsels other people on their marriages."

"When he confirmed it was Roxanne, I was stunned. She knowingly participated in an affair that caused my mother tremendous pain. My mom specifically told him she never wanted him speaking to her again."

lashkhidzetim - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman looking off to the side

She questioned her stepdad about when he went back to Roxanne, and he said it was three weeks after her mom passed away. She doesn't think her stepdad and Roxanne ever cut contact, though she doesn't exactly have any evidence to back up that hunch of hers.

Her stepdad argued that prior to her mom's passing, she forgave him for his affair with Roxanne. Her mom told her that same thing, but she was upset that her stepdad used that as an excuse for her mom condoning his relationship with Roxanne now.

Her mom wouldn't have been accepting of that at all! She went back through her mom's texts from when she found out about the affair and relived her entire heartbreak through those words.

"Forgiving him for cheating does not mean she approved of a future relationship with his affair partner. I called my mom’s best friend, whom she confided in about his affairs," she added.

"Before I named anyone, she said, 'It better not be Roxanne.' She was shocked when I confirmed it. I asked whether my mom would have been okay with it, and she said absolutely not."

"I know I cannot control who he dates. But I can decide who I welcome into my home and around my children. I told him I disagree with this relationship, and Roxanne is not welcome at events or holidays I host."

While her stepdad was invited to Thanksgiving at her brother's house, he's not coming because he's celebrating it with Roxanne and her loved ones.

She's livid with her stepdad for allowing Roxanne to take her mom's place while she's still sad about losing her mom. She is ready to tell the world that her stepdad is back with Roxanne because she's over trying to make him look like the good guy and a perfect pastor to their community.

She's left wondering if she's wrong to tell her stepdad that Roxanne will never be allowed into her home or to the parties she throws.

I agree with her gut instinct that her stepdad never quit his affair with Roxanne. And she has a right to keep this homewrecker out of her life while no longer being complicit in making her dad look like a model citizen.

She shouldn't hold back in telling the world about what he did. His church deserves to know he's a liar and a cheater.

What do you think?

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