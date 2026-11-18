Cole Fox (@coliepolie2 on TikTok) went to an Afroman concert in Wyandotte over the weekend, only to be publicly humiliated up on stage by the opening act.

Cole and her boyfriend were invited up on stage along with some other people who were there at the concert. Cole was thrilled to be chosen out of the crowd to get up there, and she was wearing a sparkly green skirt that she thrifted, a black cropped top, and black boots.

Cole thought she looked great that night, and up on stage, she stood next to a pregnant woman. The opening act started asking them all some questions and spoke to the pregnant woman first, asking her how far along she was in her pregnancy.

The opening act then turned to Cole and said something heartbreaking.

"The first thing he said was, 'Oh, you must have also had a baby recently,' and that caught my attention, because I haven't," Cole explained in her video.

"He then started to rub my belly in circular motions in front of everybody and made the statement, the clear statement. He said, 'I don't understand what's going on with all these women and their bellies.'"

"All of which made me very uncomfortable. I showed face and stayed up there for that one song and danced, and then the second he invited everybody else to stay for more songs, I walked off the stage, because I was not going to subject myself to that any longer."

Cole was distraught, and as soon as she got down, a girl came rushing up to her. Cole burst into tears, and this girl took her to the bathroom.

Cole doesn't want men to think it's acceptable to treat women this way and make negative comments about their bodies, especially when it concerns their weight. She also would hate for another woman to experience what she did and get publicly humiliated in that way.

Zamrznuti tonovi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above are people at a concert

Cole appreciates everyone who stopped her that evening to check on her. While Cole was still up on that stage, by the way, there were girls in the crowd mouthing to her that she was gorgeous.

The kindness of strangers was what prevented Cole from leaving the concert completely. Cole hopes that Afroman finds a better opening act who can respect women.

"No man or woman should ever pay to go somewhere, to dress up to look their best, and then to be insulted and made to feel that they aren't important, they aren't beautiful, and they aren't who they are," Cole continued.

"I was there and thought you looked GORGEOUS!!! That skirt was so cute!!! I boo'd when he said that, and I couldn't imagine how humiliated you felt! I'm so sorry this happened to you! You looked gorgeous! I tried looking for you after the show but didn't see you, but wanted to say I'm sorry," one person commented on Cole's video.

"Hey Cole, I work at this venue, and I want to say that I’m so incredibly sorry that happened to you. We never want anybody to feel that way leaving what is supposed to be a fun night out. If you ever decide to give the venue another try, let me know, and I’ll buy you a drink!" someone else exclaimed.

"Girrrrl, hi, it’s me! [Me] and my friend Ajane called out to you with heart hands. We love you, and our hearts broke in that moment! I love that you’re on here about this! I have the video if you want it," a third person added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.