Nadia (@haveyouseenmysister on TikTok) had her grandma share a shocking family secret with her while she was on her deathbed. It was last week that her grandma passed away, but not before sharing with Nadia that she has an identical twin sister living somewhere in London.

Nadia was blindsided, as she never knew this before, and she can't believe nobody thought to tell her about her sibling.

Nadia was born and raised in Poland, in a town right near Warsaw, and apparently, she was separated from her twin sister at birth. Growing up, it was just Nadia and her grandma.

Following her heart, Nadia booked a flight to London, and she's there right now, desperately trying to find her sister. She doesn't have any information about her sister, not even her name. All she knows is that she has to look just like her, right?

"I think social media can help me. I think you guys, if you share, maybe she will come across this post, so, yeah, I don't know what I'm doing, but please share and yeah, tell me if you have seen her, if you have seen somebody who looks like me," Nadia said in her video before thanking viewers.

"In the UK, if you are born a twin, they put the time you were born on your birth certificate. It doesn't happen for single births. I don't know if it's the same in all countries, but if there is a time, then it should indicate a multiple birth," one person commented on Nadia's video.

"I have a sister in Germany I've been unable to find since 1992. Her mother's name is Freida and her name is Marguerite. My dad was stationed there in the military. Praying you find your twin sister," a second person added.



"Girl, you're legit living a movie," a third person remarked.

"Really hope you find your twin sister and you get the opportunity to bond and build an amazing relationship," a fourth person said.

Olya Komarova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual children - pictured above are twin girls in a field

You can view the video on TikTok here.