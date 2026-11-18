Sarah (@sarah_julian_ on TikTok) has a three-year-old son named Creed, and she's urging parents to listen to their kids, even if they're only toddlers, after Creed had a horrific incident at his school.

Sarah enrolled Creed in a program in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at an early childhood center. Creed loved school last year at a different program, and used to cry when Sarah would pick him up because he didn't want to go home.

Sarah wanted to keep Creed home this year, but he pleaded with her to go to school, and that's why she sent him to this new place, which is closer to their home.

The first two days of school, Creed was so excited and couldn't wait to put his shoes on and head off to class. But after a couple of days, Creed expressed hesitation about going to school.

Then one day, Creed refused to walk through the door of his classroom and was clinging to Sarah. He began crying, and his teacher told Sarah this was normal, but Sarah said he loved school and it's not like it was his first time attending one.

He grew more and more fearful as the week went on. Last week, Creed told Sarah he was scared to go to school and told her they were being mean.

Sarah questioned him further, and Creed replied that the teachers were being mean to him and said the teacher's aide was hitting him.

"My heart sank to the pit on my stomach, I immideately called my husband and told him what Creed was telling me...I was just shaking," Sarah explained in her video.

She turned the car around and went home instead of bringing Creed to school. Back in the house, Creed violently hit Sarah in the back and head after she asked him to show her how his teacher's aide was hitting him.

Dusan Petkovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a mom walking her son into a school

Creed clarified that his teacher's aide also hit his friends as well, and Sarah and her husband returned to the school to file a complaint.

While there, Creed's teacher noted she had never witnessed her aide hit Creed, but acknowledged that Creed has definitely been acting scared in the classroom and cries for the majority of the day.

Sarah felt upset that the teacher hadn't brought that to her attention, and she asked to speak to the teacher's aide, but the assistant principal said she was being aggressive, so they wouldn't let her.

The teacher's aide defended her actions to the principal later on by saying she only gives the kids pats on their heads and backs to tell them to walk into the class. So, she admitted to putting her hands on them.

Sarah said if that was true, her son wouldn't be sobbing and clinging to another teacher, seeking protection from another adult in the classroom.

Sarah was not thrilled that the school brushed her off, so she went on a local Facebook community group for moms and posted about how her son was saying the teacher's aide in his class was hitting kids.

Moms in the comments section said there were so many stories just like Creed's. There were even moms who had kids in the same class as Creed who said their kids also told them the teacher's aide was hitting them.

Sarah is now warning parents to listen to their children.

"I wasn't just going to stop at Facebook; I wasn't going to just stop at filing a police report or calling DHS; I'm coming for her...head, and she can take this as a threat if she wants to, like I am pursuing legal charges...," Sarah continued.

"Girl, drop the district phone number; I got time this week to give them multiple phone calls," one person commented on Sarah's video.

"Definitely call CPS or the teaching board so she can get blacklisted. This is not okay. The school is protecting her. I would have gone crazy and waited outside for the assistant to leave the school," someone else said.

"This hurt my heart, man. It was definitely not to this extent, but my first grade teacher was very emotionally and psychologically abusive towards me, and I didn’t tell my parents until years later, and I really wish I did so we could have made a complaint. Thank you for believing him," a third person added.

You can view the video on TikTok here.