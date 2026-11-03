Nine weeks and two days ago, Layne's (@layne2100 on TikTok) husband left her after he cheated with a woman he met through a video game.

Layne said it's more painful with each passing day, and all she can do is cry. She and her husband share a six-year-old daughter who is also hurt, as her husband hasn't come to see her in a week.

"He met this girl in the summer on a video game, like I said, and she lives on the other side of the country, like I don't know, 1,200 miles away; it's an hour plane ride," Layne explained in her video.

"I guess right after he left, she came here for two days, but then he just went to see her last weekend for five days. And prior to that, he was coming over to see our daughter...[nearly] every day of the week."

Her husband returned from the trip and told her daughter he's no longer coming to the house, so if her daughter wants to see him, he said he would pick her up and take her somewhere.

He also stated that he's officially in a relationship with his mistress, which Layne finds so childish to even announce like that, as it gives middle school vibes.

Layne's daughter is so angry at her husband and at his affair partner, and she doesn't want to go anywhere with him. Layne's daughter has been praying every night, asking that her dad doesn't pick his mistress over their family and instead picks her and Layne.

Layne is disgusted by her husband's actions, and she's furious as well. She can't believe her husband's mistress was happy to kick off a relationship with him, knowing he's married with a child. It's not like his mistress was in the dark about his home life.

Layne's husband is currently living with his mom, and his mistress is coming for another visit in February to see if she wants to move to their area.

Denis Tabler - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a little girl in a field

"What woman in her right mind does that? And that really scares me, because if she thinks this whole situation is cool, like, are you serious right now? Really? You're going to move across the country to be with a guy that you've literally spent 7 days with," Layne added.

"7 days. But I don't want to talk about her...9 years. We were together for 9 years, and I thought we'd be together forever. He's my person. He is....He's my person, and now he's gone."

"I can't talk to him. He doesn't want to speak to me, like ever, and now he's not seeing Julia. She called him yesterday and wanted him to come over, and he said no."

Layne's daughter also said she didn't want her dad coming to trick-or-treat with them, so that's the first year he didn't in her daughter's life.

For every Thanksgiving, their family goes to Layne's in-laws', and Layne's daughter wants to stay home this year because she doesn't want to be there.

Layne's daughter said that once her husband moves home, she's willing to go back to having Thanksgiving with her grandma. It's heartbreaking that Layne's daughter is still holding out hope that her dad might change his mind and still choose them over his mistress.

Layne is looking for advice and any suggestions on how to make this situation easier for her to get through.

You can view the video on TikTok here.