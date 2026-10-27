If your spouse decided that parenting is strictly your burden to carry because you wanted a baby, what would you do?

A few days ago, this woman and her husband were lying on the couch along with their baby, whom she gave birth to seven weeks ago.

Her husband held the baby for several minutes, then said she had to take their son back so he could get up and shower. Her husband always finds an excuse to pass the baby off to her after only holding him for a couple of minutes.

She joked that her husband should take their son with him while she reached for the baby. Her husband responded that was her job, not his.

She was so angry she just blinked back before she replied that everything is her job, and she quoted song lyrics, "and all day and all night, inside and outside."

Her husband stated that he's changed some diapers, but she couldn't really tell if he was teasing or not, especially after what came next.

"Then [he] told me I wanted a baby, and he thought I knew what that entailed, and that I wanted this. I just had to ignore him because I didn't even know what to say," she said.

"I knew I was doing the majority of things. But I thought maybe he didn't realize. Now I know that he's deliberately allowing me to do 99% of everything, because I'm 'the one that wanted a baby,' even though he used to constantly say how he wanted to get me pregnant."

Her husband made her believe that he was ready to have a baby, only to let her down once their bundle of joy arrived. Also, her husband has allowed her to be the breadwinner, and he didn't even start working until two weeks after she had their son, so it's not like he's too preoccupied with his career to care about his new role as a parent.

Marco - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a tired mom holding a baby

Her husband wonders why she doesn't feel like doing anything romantic with him, and this is the reason why. She's too humiliated by her husband's behavior to open up to any of her loved ones about what's going on at home.

I can't believe her husband is weaponizing her choice to have a child to get out of his responsibilities as a dad. Unfortunately, there are men out there who think kids sound like a good time, but then once they have one, they don't want to participate as a parent and are happy to dump everything on the mom.

She might as well leave her husband if he's not going to help her with their kid or financing their household. She needs to seriously sit him down and say that if he isn't interested in putting in the work with their son, he doesn't get to enjoy a family, because she's out of there.

What advice do you have for her?

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