It's pretty awful to bring a child into the world, and then fake your own death in order to get out of having to help financially support them.

A woman who goes by @messysecrets4 on TikTok is telling an insane story about a woman whose baby daddy actually faked his own death so he no longer had to give her money for child support.

"His mom called her saying that he got in a fatal accident and he didn't make it. Mhm. So fast-forward to the funeral, she wasn't allowed to go because his sister had a restraining order against her...but her five-year-old son went," @messysecrets4 explained in her video.

"And he got back from the funeral crying, saying that he didn't get a chance to say goodbye because there was no casket."

Assuming her baby daddy had been cremated, she didn't think much of it. But then one day her son came home from school and told her that his dad came to have lunch with him.

I'm sure that freaked her out and had her assuming her child was seeing ghosts; however, her son told her the same exact thing another day, and he was excited about getting to see his dad.

Concerned that her son was having a mental health crisis, she went to speak to the nurse at his school. The principal came over while she was discussing her concerns with the nurse and confirmed that her son wasn't going crazy at all; his dad had actually shown up to eat lunch with him.

She informed the principal that he had passed away, and they thought that she was going nuts because they had seen him in real life following his supposed funeral.

From there, she drove right over to her baby daddy's mom's house to figure out what was going on. She knocked on the woman's front door, and when it opened, she caught sight of her baby daddy running away in the background!

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above are white lilies on a tombstone

"Come to find out that he had one of his family members cook up some death certificate for his mom to present to the court, and now he's serving six years in prison for that," @messysecrets4 added.

"So y'all, how crazy is this story? How insane can someone be to go to that extent to fake their own death just to get out of paying child support? Insane."

You can view the video on TikTok here.