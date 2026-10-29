If you went on a first date with someone who seemed promising, but ended up using you just to try to make their ex jealous, how would you feel?

A month ago, this 28-year-old man matched with a girl on a dating app. She didn't write much about herself on her profile, but what she did have there was hilarious.

She seemed like she had her act together and was interested in something serious. He spent four days talking to her, and the conversation flowed.

She invited him to grab drinks with her on a Friday night, and he agreed, as she hadn't shown him any red flags at that point.

He got to their date 15 minutes early, but she arrived 20 minutes late. That wouldn't have bothered him, except she spent the following 40 minutes telling him all about her ex.

She said she wasn't over him and he was the one for her. He smiled, nodded, and asked questions.

"Around the forty-five-minute mark, she looked at me, really looked at me for the first time, and said, 'You're a good listener. My ex never listened,'" he explained.

"Then she reached across the table, took my hand, and whispered, 'Do you want to come back to my place?' I should have said no. I should have said I had an early morning. Instead, my dumb, lonely brain said, 'Yeah, okay.' We get to her apartment. She pours us wine."

"She puts on music. Then she disappears into the bathroom for what felt like twelve years. When she comes out, she's wearing an oversized hoodie that very clearly belongs to a man, and she looks me dead in the eyes and says, 'I need to be honest. I only invited you here because I'm trying to make him jealous. He's in the group chat. Can you just... like... sit on the couch and look like we're hanging out while I post a story?'"

triocean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman holding a cocktail

He couldn't believe he was being used to try to make this girl's ex envious. He got up from his seat, reached for his coat, and said he hoped they were luckier on that dating app.

He walked out of there, and this girl still posted about him on her story. He was there in the background of her photo, holding his glass of wine and looking puzzled.

Before he walked home, he unmatched her on the app and unfollowed her on social media. When he got back to his place, he ordered takeout and watched TV.

"I don't even feel angry. Just upset and sad at how efficiently the night managed to go nowhere. Anyway... rate my failure from 1 to 10. Be honest. I can take it," he concluded.

Well, there's no reason to be humiliated because he had no way of knowing this girl just wanted to use him! I think the biggest takeaway here is that if someone spends your whole date discussing their ex and how they're not over them, it's ok to get up and leave.

He should have saved himself the headache and done that!

What do you think?

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