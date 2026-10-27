Search

Human content, AI powered search. 

Latest Stories

Sign Me Up
Shopping
Chicks we love
Entertainment
Celebrity
Weddings
Freaky
Sports
True Crime
Lifestyle
Animals
Human Interest
Beauty & Style
Recipes
Reviews
Advice
Gardening
Health & Fitness
Home
Parenting
Relationships
Romance
News
Travel
Featured

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 27, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio
Follow on Google NewsFollow us

If your marriage nearly ended over your spouse's infidelity, and then your spouse went right back to their affair partner after you reconciled and had a baby, how would you feel?

Six years ago, this 31-year-old woman married her 31-year-old husband, and he actually started out as her best friend before the romance blossomed between them.

She thought her husband was trustworthy, kind, and the man of her dreams. Three years into their marriage, she uncovered her husband's infidelity.

He sent steamy photos and inappropriate messages to a girl he knew from back in college. They got into a blowout fight and separated for a brief amount of time.

While they were taking a break from their marriage, her husband slept with that woman, and she was traumatically assaulted by another man, which ended up bringing them back together.

Her husband jumped in to care for her, brought her to doctor appointments, and was there for her as she started her road to recovery.

They reconciled, and she got pregnant two years after returning to her husband. Their daughter is now eight months old, and she's the highlight of her existence.

"Recently, I discovered that just 15 days before I gave birth to our daughter, my husband was once again having [spicy] conversations with the exact same woman he had cheated with in the past," she explained.

"He insists he made a mistake, but claims it’s 'nothing serious,' just a 'lapse in judgment,' and promises he’ll never see her again. What saddens me most, beyond the obvious reasons, is that he maintained a connection with the very woman who caused our initial separation, right when I was about to bring our child into the world."

woman in an outdoor cafe Myroslava - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in an outdoor cafe

"I feel terrible, isolated, and completely lost. I know he is deeply in the wrong, but his minimization is making me question everything."

She's left wondering if she's being too dramatic here.

This isn't a mistake; her husband has created a pattern of cheating on her. Speaking of mistakes, she definitely made one in taking him back after he strayed the first time, but she can walk away right now and save herself more heartache, because he's bound to cheat on her again.

She can do better than this.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 27, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

The Top 5

The Latest

The Top 5

More for you

Rubeus Hagrid from Harry Potter once said, "Seriously misunderstood creatures, spiders are. It's the eyes, I reckon. They unnerve some folk."

Yet in the modern exotic pet trade, the real discomfort can stem from discovering where a spider comes from, not just their eyes.

Peo

Keep Reading

The modern bachelorette party has rapidly transformed from a simple night on the town into pricey destination vacations, creating intense financial anxiety for friends who can't keep up.

It was six months ago that this woman's friend from college declared that she was having her bacheloret

Keep Reading

Growing up in the shadow of a favored sibling can leave lifelong scars, and for her, family life has always been a painful comparison game.

This 24-year-old woman has spent her entire existence in the shadow of her older sister, who has been deemed the golden child by their parents.

Keep Reading

If you went through something pretty traumatizing and begged your partner to be with you through it all, but they decided to go to a casino instead, how would you feel?

Back in January, this 29-year-old woman started dating her boyfriend, who is a year younger than her. She's the first real

Keep Reading
Man and his beautiful pregnant wife in white dress are hugging and standing on the hill near the lake.
eduard - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple holding the woman's pregnant belly

A Guy Took Her Out On A Date Despite Having A Pregnant Girlfriend At Home

By Emily Chan Oct 24, 2026

One night, TikToker Lulu (@lulu.was.here) met a guy at a party. They exchanged phone numbers and started talking. He was very sweet, and they planned to meet up.

However, he did not show up at the agreed-upon time. She texted him, and he said that he was running late because he had to help

Keep Reading
Load More

Most Popular

Lifestyle With A Female Focus
About
Contact
Privacy Policy
Editorial Policy
Copyright © 2026
Chip Chick