If your marriage nearly ended over your spouse's infidelity, and then your spouse went right back to their affair partner after you reconciled and had a baby, how would you feel?

Six years ago, this 31-year-old woman married her 31-year-old husband, and he actually started out as her best friend before the romance blossomed between them.

She thought her husband was trustworthy, kind, and the man of her dreams. Three years into their marriage, she uncovered her husband's infidelity.

He sent steamy photos and inappropriate messages to a girl he knew from back in college. They got into a blowout fight and separated for a brief amount of time.

While they were taking a break from their marriage, her husband slept with that woman, and she was traumatically assaulted by another man, which ended up bringing them back together.

Her husband jumped in to care for her, brought her to doctor appointments, and was there for her as she started her road to recovery.

They reconciled, and she got pregnant two years after returning to her husband. Their daughter is now eight months old, and she's the highlight of her existence.

"Recently, I discovered that just 15 days before I gave birth to our daughter, my husband was once again having [spicy] conversations with the exact same woman he had cheated with in the past," she explained.

"He insists he made a mistake, but claims it’s 'nothing serious,' just a 'lapse in judgment,' and promises he’ll never see her again. What saddens me most, beyond the obvious reasons, is that he maintained a connection with the very woman who caused our initial separation, right when I was about to bring our child into the world."

Myroslava - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in an outdoor cafe

"I feel terrible, isolated, and completely lost. I know he is deeply in the wrong, but his minimization is making me question everything."

She's left wondering if she's being too dramatic here.

This isn't a mistake; her husband has created a pattern of cheating on her. Speaking of mistakes, she definitely made one in taking him back after he strayed the first time, but she can walk away right now and save herself more heartache, because he's bound to cheat on her again.

She can do better than this.

What do you think?

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