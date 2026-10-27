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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 27, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Do you think that if you go on a date with someone you are just getting to know, there should be an expectation of privacy, meaning they shouldn't put your face on the internet for strangers to see without your permission?

This 30-year-old man recently went on three dates with a 28-year-old woman, and he really does like her a lot. She's got a great sense of humor, hobbies, and a cool life. The conversation flows when they're together.

She has an Instagram account dedicated to restaurants and activities to do in their city, and making content for that is one of her interests.

"Around 12k followers, so not exactly a celebrity, but she puts real effort into it. On our third date, we went to a small Thai restaurant she'd been wanting to try," he explained.

"She asked if she could take a quick video of the food. Obviously, I said sure. I thought she meant the food. The next morning, a friend sent me a reel from her page."

"It was a little compilation of the restaurant, and halfway through there was a clip of me laughing across the table. My face was clearly visible. The caption was something along the lines of 'When your Hinge date actually passes the conversation test.'"

He understands she was trying to give him a compliment, but he didn't know she was filming him, and she didn't ask to put his face out there for thousands of strangers.

He did send her a message stating the video made him uneasy. She instantly apologized to him and removed it. She told him that she was so thrilled about their date and hadn't thought that he would care about the video.

He believes her, and the video wasn't made to be malicious, but he's not like her, and he doesn't want content she creates featuring his face.

couple in a restaurant rilueda - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a couple in a restaurant

"The awkward part is that she now seems nervous about even taking pictures of her coffee around me. And I'm starting to feel like the guy who made someone feel bad about a hobby they love," he continued.

"I don't want her to stop making content. I just don't want to be part of that content, at least not without a conversation first. I'm trying to figure out whether this was one thoughtless mistake that we can move past or a sign that we have fundamentally different ideas about privacy."

"Would you give this another chance? And how would you explain the boundary without making it sound like you're asking someone to choose between dating you and doing something they enjoy?"

He should just tell her the next time he sees her that he isn't trying to get her to stop doing something she enjoys; he just would like her to ask before including him in her content. It's as simple as that.

I do find it a good sign that she said sorry and removed the video after he expressed how uncomfortable he was with it. She definitely comes across as someone whose excitement got a little out of control, and she didn't stop to think about how her actions would impact him.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 27, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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