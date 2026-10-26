The downside to having kids is that you can do your best and still end up as the mom or dad of a deadbeat. So what would you do if your son was a total loser you couldn't stand?

This man's son is 18, and he admits he's completely out of control, even though he and his wife have tried their hardest to do right by him.

He isn't saying they were perfect parents, but they stuck to doing what was best for their son, which is commendable. Every decision they made was motivated by their son's best interests.

"He's always been lazy. Mom and I always on [him] about chores, work, grades, etc. This kid...could never talk to him without him getting angry and lashing out," he explained.

"Well, he had a kid, moved out after graduation, and is still a lazy [jerk]. Girlfriend/baby mama finally, after three years, confided in us. He's doing the same stuff on his own. Sleeping in. Not helping with chores. All the little stuff we nagged him about."

"She would come over and see me helping Mom with the dishes, cooking, etc., even after 12-hour days at work when Mom works only 3-4. Because that's a man's job. To support his wife. She even asked where the disconnect was since she saw me always supporting."

He was livid and opted not to call his son out back then. He tried to instill good values in his son and told him he had to be a man and provide for his family, so he couldn't understand why his son was doing the complete opposite when he didn't raise him that way.

After learning that his son was out until all hours of the morning partying with his friends instead of being there for his family, he finally said something.

He chastised his son for prioritizing his friends over his child and girlfriend. He can admit somehow, somewhere, he messed up, and he needs help considering how awful his son is.

morrowlight - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen boy in a hoodie

"That kid acts like a victim every single time we call him out on his [nonsense]. Today it turned into him disrespecting his mamma and calling us emotional bad parents," he added.

"Were we wrong being [all over him] about handling the small stuff? Granted, he had a lot of responsibilities, but nothing outside what we thought was ordinary."

His son is no longer speaking to him and his wife, and they're afraid they will no longer get to see their granddaughter because of the falling out.

He's left wondering if he was out of line.

His best move is to direct his time toward his son's girlfriend so he can form a bond with her and remain in his granddaughter's life. By stepping up and offering the stability his son is failing to provide, he guarantees that if his son's girlfriend eventually leaves him (which I'm sure she will), he has access to his granddaughter.

Now, for how he should deal with his son, he should cut off all support until the boy learns to act like an adult. Tough love all the way here.

What do you think?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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