If you found out that your child was suffering from an eating disorder, would you think that resorting to force-feeding them would be the best way to deal?

This 33-year-old man sadly just found out that his 14-year-old daughter has an eating disorder, and his coworker was the one who tipped him off.

His coworker realized that his daughter was using a specific combination of emojis after her Instagram handle that stand for her starving herself.

As soon as his coworker alerted him, he set out to find the truth. His coworker was unfortunately right.

"I was shocked and disgusted [with] myself. I had always been body-positive with my daughter, who, as a child, was a little chubby, which led to her getting made fun of at school," he explained.

"Immediately, I texted my sister, who I'm very close with. Or at least thought I was. When I told her about this and showed her the messages and videos I'd found on her phone, she asked me what was wrong with it."

"Turns out, the whole time, my sister had been aware and actively supporting my daughter on her 'transformation journey.' I couldn't believe what I had just heard. I had entrusted my sister to pick my daughter up whenever I was unavailable, and the two were really close. She was the closest thing to a mother that my daughter had since I'm a single father."

Apparently, his sister told his daughter the only way she will be gorgeous is to starve herself, so his sister absolutely has been supporting her eating disorder.

As soon as he picked his daughter up from school, they discussed her health. His daughter quit speaking to him for the entire ride home.

Designpics - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a teen girl

After returning to the house, he thought about it, and he's thinking force-feeding his daughter might be the only thing that he can do to deal.

"As much as I don't want to, I don't have any other ideas, especially without my sister to help me. [Would I be the jerk] if I did this? And if I [did], what are other things I could do?" he wondered.

No, no, no, this is a bad idea. He needs to get his daughter to a doctor and a therapist who is equipped to handle her eating disorder; he should absolutely not intervene by forcing food down her throat.

He also has to cut his sister out of his life, not allow her any contact with his daughter, and take away his daughter's access to social media. All of that he can do right now while he waits on experts to help.

What advice do you have for him?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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