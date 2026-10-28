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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 28, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you got divorced and your ex-spouse's child showed up unexpectedly at your house with a heartbreaking confession, would you be open to giving them a role in your life again?

This woman met her ex-husband back when his son was 10, and they got married when his son was 12. Two years after the wedding, she cheated on her ex-husband, which led him to file for divorce.

Following the collapse of her marriage, she moved away from their neighborhood for a fresh start. Now, she had a wonderful bond with her ex-husband's son.

"His biological mother wasn’t in his life after he was 3. I was the first mother-like figure he had. He called me by my first name during this time," she explained.

"It’s been a year since I moved away. He’s 15 now. He knocked on my door today. I was surprised to see him. He said he walked to my house."

"We had a conversation. During it, he told me he loves me and that he walked to my house when he had told his dad he was going out with friends. I told him he should probably go home before his dad finds out, and he did, but before that, he said he thinks of me as his mom."

She's honestly not sure how she should feel about this.

Poor kid! She still means so much to him that I really hope she finds a way to include him in her life again, because he definitely needs a mom.

She disappeared from his life after the divorce, and while I can understand why she did that, she should reach out to her ex-husband to discuss spending time with his son. Hopefully he's open to that, because his son was the unfortunate victim of their marriage ending.

front porch decorated for fall Renata - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a front porch decorated for fall

It took a lot of courage for her ex-husband's son to show up at her house like that and express his feelings to her. Teen boys aren't always the best communicators.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 28, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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