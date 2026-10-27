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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 27, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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A child going missing is every parent's worst nightmare, but what would you do if you found out that your kid intentionally walked away and chose never to return?

This woman has a daughter, and a bit more than a year ago, her daughter went to the library one day, walked out of the building, and never came back home.

Her daughter wiped her phone and then missed an important appointment. She has an iPhone, as does her daughter, and she was still able to see her location.

She checked, and her daughter's phone showed up at a repair shop, so she figured it got stolen. Next, she called the place where her daughter was supposed to be at an appointment, and they said her daughter was a no-show.

"At this point, I called the police, thinking the worst. I went to the repair place, and they would not give me information; her phone and laptop were there," she explained.

"The police tracked her down and told me she was okay and safe. I was confused, upset, relieved, hurt, a roller coaster of feelings, and nauseous, anxiety spiking. I ended up suffering a mini stroke. Today I still have no idea why she did this."

"We had a good relationship. Or at least I thought we did. We rarely fought, and we could normally talk through disagreements. When her stepdad hit her, she said she felt unsafe, and we left for the women’s shelter. I ended my marriage to make her feel secure."

It has been more than 12 months since her daughter disappeared from her life, and she's not sure what to do with all of her personal items.

They're still sitting right where her daughter left them, untouched. She knows she has to move on and come to terms with her daughter no longer wanting to speak to her.

a woman walking down a road covered with fallen leaves velimir- stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman walking down a road covered with fallen leaves

She's left wondering what to do with her daughter's things.

The sad reality is that her child chose to disappear. She can't alter the way her daughter chose to cut ties or rewrite the painful events of the past, but her life is still worth living, even while her daughter wants to build a future apart from her.

The kindest thing she can do for herself right now is to embrace that reality and learn to make peace with it. Donating her daughter's belongings to those in need could be the first step towards healing, and it might be less hurtful to no longer constantly see those reminders in her house.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 27, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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