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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 30, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If your former spouse cheated on you and then wanted to move back into your house, otherwise they would be homeless, would you feel like helping them out?

Not too long ago, this 30-year-old woman got divorced from her husband after spending the majority of their lives together. They have three kids, and their marriage came to an end following her husband cheating, lying, and struggling with substance abuse.

Additionally, he displayed explosive anger and scary behavior in front of their children, which was too much for her to take. Three months ago, her now ex-husband got sober, and he is making genuine strides as he recovers.

While she's proud of him, there is no improvement in their bond on an emotional level. He still gets angry, blames everyone around him, and makes threats if he doesn't get his way.

He actually threatened to no longer give her money after a fight, which would put her housing situation at risk.

"He has repeatedly asked to reconcile and move back home. I still love him, and part of me desperately wishes our family could be together again, but I don’t feel that enough has changed for that to be healthy or safe," she explained.

"Now he’s facing a potential financial crisis. He recently left one job for another opportunity that requires relocating. During onboarding, he was unexpectedly required to take a hair follicle drug test that could potentially detect his past use."

"He’s terrified he won’t pass, despite being sober for three months. He has very little money, significant debt, and no stable housing arranged in the new location. If he loses this opportunity, there’s a real possibility he’ll end up homeless. He doesn’t have much of a support system, and he’s been telling me he just wants to come home."

She responded that it's not possible for him to move back in with her at the moment. While she feels terrible for denying him help, and she would hate for him to end up on the streets or relapse, she can't help him.

a woman smiling in a park deagreez - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman smiling in a park

She's working full-time, raising their kids, and trying to create peace and stability under her roof after her ex-husband upended their lives.

Allowing him to come home because he's financially desperate could send them right back to square one. That's not something she's willing to take a chance on.

"At the same time, I feel guilty knowing I could give him somewhere to stay and am choosing not to. [Am I the jerk] for maintaining that boundary even if it means my ex-husband might have nowhere else to go?" she wondered.

I think her ex is trying to make her feel bad so he can weasel his way back into her house and her life and try to earn a second chance.

And while three months sober is something to applaud, her ex still has a long way to go to prove himself. I worry that he's lying about how sober he is if he doesn't think he will pass that test, by the way.

She absolutely needs to prioritize protecting her peace, because her kids deserve to grow up in a home that isn't stressful for them to exist in.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 30, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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