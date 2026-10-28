There are some women out there who deserve the titles of monster-in-laws, not mother-in-laws, for how atrociously they treat the additions to their families.

My heart really goes out to Andrea (@andreajrose on TikTok) for what she had to endure from her husband's mom, who has to be one of the most evil women I've ever heard of.

Andrea started out her put a finger down tale by saying her mother-in-law called her daughter a horrible name after she hung the last Barbie ornament on their Christmas tree one year. What a thing to get upset about!

Andrea's husband questioned his mom about the incident, and her mother-in-law's response was to say that Andrea resembles a horse (which couldn't be further from the truth, because she's gorgeous, so it sounds like her mother-in-law needs to get her eyes checked).

"So then you ask her about it, so when you do, she neighs, literally, like, 'Neigh,' in your face so then you leave and decide it's probably the best idea for your family to take a little break from her," Andrea explained in her video.

Andrea's break from her mother-in-law lasted four blissful years. Andrea got married to her husband, gave birth to a baby boy, and was shocked when her mother-in-law didn't try to have a relationship with him.

"In that same time she's reconciled with your husband's ex to make sure that she sees her other grandchild, but doesn't care if her other three are alive at all," Andrea added.

One Sunday at church, Andrea heard a sermon that inspired her to generously give her mother-in-law a second chance, so she asked a mediator at church to help counsel the three of them.

It went so seamlessly, that Andrea allowed her mother-in-law back into the mix. Six months later, there was trouble in paradise with, you guessed it, her mother-in-law.

bagicat - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a horse in a field

"She gets really mad that your husband doesn't let her kiss him on the lips...like she gets super mad about that and throws a fit and then she starts bringing up all the old stuff that's happened and doesn't understand again like why you cut her off for so many years," Andrea said.

Andrea jogged her mother-in-law's memory by dragging up what they discussed in that counseling session, only to have her mother-in-law claim she didn't remember any of that and said she was taking a nap.

That all blew up in May and Andrea's mother-in-law has gone right back to pretending her kids don't even exist.

Do you have a bad mother-in-law story?

You can see the video on TikTok here.