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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 25, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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The modern bachelorette party has rapidly transformed from a simple night on the town into pricey destination vacations, creating intense financial anxiety for friends who can't keep up.

It was six months ago that this woman's friend from college declared that she was having her bachelorette trip in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She was invited and added to the group chat. There were links flying around for luxury villas, linen outfits for the wedding party to match, and ordering bottle service at day clubs.

She sat there and totaled it all up, realizing it would cost her close to $2,500 to attend this bachelorette trip.

"At the time, I had about $340 in my checking account and was literally skipping meals to pay rent. Every single girl in that chat has wealthy parents or tech jobs," she explained.

"I was so profoundly embarrassed to be the 'broke friend' dragging down the vibe that I couldn't bring myself to tell the truth. So three days before the flight, I called the bride in hysterical, fake tears."

"I told her my transmission blew on the highway, that towing and repairs were going to cost $3,000, and that I was completely wiped out financially. She felt terrible and told me not to worry."

"I spent that entire long weekend sitting in my dark apartment with the blinds drawn, eating cheap boxed mac and cheese while watching their Instagram stories."

She feels pitiful for backing out at the last minute and lying about why she couldn't go on the trip, but overall, she's relieved that she doesn't have to go into $2,500 of credit card debt just to keep up with these girls.

woman smiling in the car Valua Vitaly - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman smiling in the car

I find it insane that women spend so much money on bachelorette trips without thinking of how it can affect their friends who might not be able to afford them.

I totally understand that it's sad to be the poor one in a group of girls, and I don't think it was wrong of her to concoct a lie to save herself from telling everyone the truth.

A genuine friend will understand that a weekend party isn't worth putting your everyday survival at risk, and since she wasn't comfortable saying that, I don't think this sounds like a friend she should keep around.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Oct 25, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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