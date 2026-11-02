In the cafeteria of Nautilus Middle School in Miami Beach, Florida, an 11-year-old girl viciously attacked one of her classmates, and it was caught on camera.

This all happened on September 24th, and in the video footage captured on another student's cellphone, the 11-year-old girl can be seen walking up to her classmate, who was seated, grabbing her hair and yanking her down to the floor.

The 11-year-old then kicked and punched her classmate and hit her more than 40 times in her head. The vicious assault lasted exactly 25 seconds before school employees managed to separate the kids.

The school has acknowledged that the response time was less than ideal, though they did respond immediately to the situation at hand, and apparently, the girls had already been spoken to by school employees regarding their issues with one another.

According to the victim's mom, her daughter was attacked due to jealousy over spots on the cheerleading team, and the attacker's family is stating she was bullied.

Neither the girls nor their moms have been publicly named in order to protect their identities.

The victim's mom indicated that the attacker's cousin was the one who caught the incident on camera and that the assault was premeditated. Her daughter received a concussion in the attack and has been too afraid to go back to middle school.

In front of the courtroom, the victim's mom cried as she said, "This is a kid who is 11 years old. This is what upsets me. We need to stop violence in schools. Please help me stop the violence in schools. Our life has been turned upside down. I am hurt."

As for the attacker's mom, she's claiming that her daughter was the real victim here, and she's livid that her child has been branded a violent criminal.

Daria Nipot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child- pictured above is a girl wearing a backpack walking

Speaking to WPLG, the attacker's mom shed tears and explained, "My daughter, at 11 years old, has to go through this and see herself in the news. She's not a criminal; she's a child."

The attacker's mom described her daughter as an honor roll student with perfect grades, who punched her classmate in order to "defend herself."

The attacker's mom is hopeful that the court will take into consideration what happened leading up to the attack in the cafeteria that caused her daughter to snap.

The attacker has been charged with aggravated battery, a second-degree felony, and her next court date will be on December 21st. A judge has ordered that she have no contact with the victim, including via social media.

Initially, prosecutors were contemplating a diversion charge, which is a misdemeanor, but after the victim's injuries were evaluated and her own mom asked for the attacker to be prosecuted, the charge was upgraded.

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