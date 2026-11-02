Aimee Delman (@aimeedelmanmedium on TikTok) is a psychic medium who helps families answer the question of what happens after we pass away.

She views herself as a connector to the other side, and she recently shared an upsetting story about a child who tragically passed away, whose family asked her to help them get the answers they were desperately looking for.

Aimee says the child in question died under very strange circumstances at a daycare, and one of her medium friends called Aimee to help, as she was too close to the case herself.

A year had elapsed since the child had passed, and Aimee received a lot of details prior to doing her reading.

"One of the pieces I got was what happened when the mom went to pick up the child. And the story I got around that was she arrived, she was told that her child had been missing, and missing for quite a long time," Aimee explained in her video.

"The people running the daycare didn't seem panicked. They seemed quite unaffected in some way. The mom starts freaking out; she starts making calls to the police, but they are not really doing anything."

At that moment in time, the child was simply considered missing, but later on, she was sadly found deceased. Aimee received a name, but sometimes Aimee isn't sure if the evidence points to something else when she does a reading.

She told the parents of the child what name she was thinking of, and the parents gasped upon hearing it. That was not the name of their child, but it was the name of the individual they thought had caused the death of their kid.

Aimee clarified that readings are never about her; she's really just the messenger, and very frequently, she doesn't understand the messages she gets, but the families do.

DN6 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a mom holding her daughter's hand

So anyway, the name Aimee told the parents was a person who had been employed by the daycare. Aimee had more information conveyed to her in the reading, such as what the child had been wearing when she passed away and where she had been located.

Aimee got a lot of clarity around the girl's death itself, and it felt to Aimee like she was in a tunnel and couldn't escape. The parents confirmed that Aimee was right about that.

Aimee was also told that the girl's parents were uneasy about living in the town. Aimee mentioned that the whole purpose of a reading is for a medium to provide evidence of the event that occurred that nobody else could be aware of, so that it's possible to know your lost loved one is still with you and supports you from the other side.

You can view the video on TikTok here.