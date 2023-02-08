Here Are 7 Common Water Dreams And What They Could Be Trying To Tell You About Your Real Life

Picture this: it’s 4:37 a.m., and you just shot up from a turbulent sleep. It’s still dark outside, and there are no sounds of life inside your home.

Confused, you grab your phone. Did you oversleep? What time is it?

Alas, you realize that you still have a couple more hours before you have to get up and start your day. So, you lay your head back on the pillow, pull your comforter up to your chin, and try to will yourself back to sleep.

No matter how hard you squeeze your eyes shut or how many sheep you count, though, the weird dream that just woke you up will not leave your head. It’s like you were just shot with adrenaline, and your thoughts are whirling, despite the fact that it’s not even yet dawn.

At this point, you might roll over, grab your phone again, and head to Google. Because, after all, your dream has to mean something, right?

The Meaning Of Water Dreams

All dreams, not just those involving water, are believed to be packed full of signs and symbols. At night, our subconscious can run wild– creating themes, patterns, and situations in our dreams that reflect current feelings or circumstances we are confronting in our real lives.

When dreams involve water, though, these cases are typically direct reflections of our real emotional state.

This is because water, as an element, is strongly associated with our emotions– and this does not change when it comes to dreams. After all, much like water, our feelings are fluid.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.