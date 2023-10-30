Her Boyfriend Has Been Living Many Double Lives And Cheating On Her With Dozens Of Girls, But When She Confronted Him, He Started Finding Her Replacement

This 30-year-old woman has been dating her 37-year-old boyfriend, John, for the last three years, and they initially met in Dallas during the pandemic, as that’s where they live.

Recently, they went on a trip to Chicago, and this past Friday evening, they were in an Uber coming back from a sporting event when she saw a text pop up on his phone.

John was able to swipe out of it in the blink of an eye, but not before she could recognize that it was a photo of some girl’s skin.

She asked him what that was, and he insisted it was nothing. He then opened up his phone again, and she made a note of his passcode.

After they arrived back at their hotel, John got on Uber Eats, and she asked him what he was going to order.

“He tells me to order my own food on my account,” she explained. “I’m like, okay? Weird, and he seemed annoyed with me. I pull up my own app and peek over at his phone to see what he might be getting so I don’t order [the] same genre of food, and he’s looking at another woman.”

“Pausing on her body, going to her page, zooming in, all while I’m next to him. I say something, and he totally gets defensive and says, “I’m not dealing with this,” and he leaves the hotel room [at] about 9:30 pm. He doesn’t come back until after 4 a.m.”

“When I woke up, and he was still sleeping off whatever he did the night before, I got his phone off [the] nightstand and go in the bathroom with it and lock the door.”

She opened up her notes to get John’s passcode, and she unlocked his phone to go through it. She was shocked to discover that he had dozens of women in his phone.

