Four years ago, 32-year-old Abigail Bernstein and her two sons, Kush Kahole and Koa Kai, set sail on a year-long boat journey with a 62-year-old captain named Donald Steven Lang on his 52-foot sailboat called the Ishi.

It was sometime in October of 2022 that the family sailed away from Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. Well, 348 days after Abigail and her sons climbed aboard, Donald returned from the 16,000-mile trip all alone, claiming that the family got seasick and left his boat.

Abigail's sister said on TikTok that Donald mentioned a dinghy arrived to pick Abigail and the boys up.

So, why would Abigail get on Donald's boat in the first place? The FBI later told Abigail's sister that Abigail and Donald made accounts on a website where you can connect with people globally for housing in exchange for working for them.

Kush and Koa adored the water and surfing, so Abigail was hoping to get the boys some experience with boating. Abigail's sister is convinced that Abigail was expecting Donald to give her a ride over to the island of Kauai, as she used to live there, or Maui, as the boys were born there. It's possible she also would have wanted to go to the Big Island.

Since you can give hosts on the website ratings, Abigail's sister suspects that Donald came with glowing reviews, which made Abigail trust him and consider him safe for her and her boys to be around.

Abigail lived a nomadic kind of lifestyle, and the FBI believes she was living off the land or off-grid in Hawaii before she set sail with Donald.

This past summer, Donald was arrested for allegedly creating inappropriate content involving a minor on the Ishi. Back in 2025, he was even charged with abusing a child.

In August, the Ishi was searched by the FBI and then taken into federal custody. Donald is facing up to 30 years behind bars for his charges, while Abigail, Kush, and Koa remain missing.

FBI - pictured above is Abigail with her sons Kush and Koa

Abigail uses the names Ovi, Avi, Abi, Abigayil, and Avigayil. She does have ties to California, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Petoskey, Michigan, and Naples, Florida.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of her or the boys. If you know anything regarding their disappearances, you can contact the FBI at 800-225-5324 or their Honolulu field office directly at 808-673-2719.