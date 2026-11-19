Hannah Joy Walker, a paralegal and publicist, recently went viral for her Get Ready With Me videos to visit her husband in prison, and he's serving a 50-year sentence.

Every Sunday, Hannah drives four hours to where her former rapper and actor husband, Kaalan R. Walker, is incarcerated, taking viewers along with her for the ride.

According to a press release on Kaalan's arrest from the Los Angeles Police Department, Kaalan was taken into custody and later convicted of assaulting women.

"In each of the cases, aspiring models were contacted by Walker via social media with the premise of being hired to work

professionally. While alone, each of the victims reported that Walker...assaulted them," the LAPD wrote.

Hannah maintains that Kaalan was wrongfully convicted, and she has started a Change.org petition to help get her husband justice.

Hannah was already good friends with Kaalan back when he got arrested, and she says he was a true gentleman who invested hours into getting to properly know her.

So one day, when he quit replying to her, she wondered what was going on, and she had no clue that he was arrested until she found his mugshot while scrolling online.

Hannah wasn't scared off by any of that, though, choosing to marry Kaalan the same year he was convicted. Their ceremony happened in prison, and then Hannah set about trying to get him freed.

"When my husband was sentenced, the world had a lot to say, not only about him, but about me and my decision to stand beside him," Hannah explained on the Change.org petition.

Change.org - pictured above are Hannah and Kaalan

"I've faced public scrutiny, ridicule, judgment, and criticism from strangers who know very little about our marriage or the years we've spent fighting for justice. But I made a vow to stand beside my husband for better or for worse, not just when life is easy."

"No amount of public criticism will change my commitment to him or my determination to advocate for his freedom. As his wife, I've dedicated years of my life to understanding the legal system and advocating for him. I became a certified paralegal, studied legal proceedings, reviewed case documents, and worked tirelessly to better understand the circumstances surrounding his conviction."

Hannah and Kaalan dream of having kids, buying a home, and growing old with one another. They want to be able to live normally as a couple.

Their marriage has largely taken place behind the walls of the prison, or on opposite ends of the phone. They get to spend very few hours together in person, enjoying their time spent as husband and wife.

For the last eight years, Hannah has fought for Kaalan, and she's not about to give up on what their future can look like.

"You do not have to know my husband, agree with me, or have already formed an opinion about his innocence to believe that every person deserves a fair trial," Hannah said.

"This petition is not asking anyone to disregard the legal system. It is asking that the system remain accountable and willing to examine legitimate concerns about its decisions."

You can view Hannah's petition for Kaalan here.