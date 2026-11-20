It was August 27th, 1992, and 13-year-old Leigh Occhi was still on her summer break. Her mom, Vickie Felton, had breakfast with her that morning as they chatted about the upcoming school year.

20 minutes before 8 a.m., Vickie left for work, and Leigh was home alone for the very first time in their house located in Tupelo, Mississippi. Leigh's grandma was going to take her to visit her new school, so Leigh was waiting for her to come get her.

Vickie was at her office for a couple of minutes, but she was worried that their area had received a hurricane alert, and Leigh was not picking up the phone when she called her.

Vickie got back in her car and rushed home, where she found the garage door wide open with the light on. She found that bizarre, as the light will not automatically turn on; someone had to open the door for it to do that. Leigh had only been home by herself for less than an hour.

As Vickie entered the house, she noticed blood on the wall. She shouted Leigh's name and raced through the house, but there was no sign of the little girl.

Leigh's favorite blanket was wrinkled up in a pile on her bedroom floor, and hair and blood were found on the door frame. Blood was smeared on the walls of the hallway, and trailed from the living room out the back door.

A laundry basket in Leigh's room held her nightgown. It had blood stains covering it.

Vickie called 911, and the police canvassed the neighborhood with bloodhounds, but there was no sign of Leigh anywhere. It was raining hard, and that's why the dogs couldn't track her scent. As soon as the weather died down, helicopters flew overhead, but still, nobody could find Leigh.

Police officers went back to the house, which had no signs of forced entry, to search for more clues, uncovering evidence that blood had been cleaned up in the bathroom, but whatever was used to do that was missing.

Tupelo Police Department - pictured above is Leigh

Leigh's sleeping bag, glasses, a pair of shorts, her shoes, and her brand-new underwear had been removed from the house. Vickie and Leigh's grandma said there was absolutely no way Leigh would have let a stranger in. She knew better.

Leigh's dad, Donald Occhi, who got divorced from Vickie not long after Leigh was born, was in the military and stationed in Virginia. As soon as he found out that Leigh had vanished, he left to help search for her.

Two weeks after Leigh completely vanished, someone mailed a package to the family's house, and it was addressed to Vickie's husband, Barney Yarborough. The couple had just separated, and Barney moved out several weeks before Leigh went missing.

Vickie phoned Barney to tell him about the package left on the doorstep. Barney opened it up, and inside were Leigh's glasses.

No fingerprints were lifted off the package, which had been mailed from Booneville, Mississippi. The FBI investigated the package, and even they couldn't find any evidence.

Vickie, Donald, and Barney were cleared of any involvement in what happened to Leigh, and they are not suspects.

Vickie was convinced that a man named Oscar Kearns, who taught Sunday School at the church where she and Leigh went, was responsible for abducting her.

Oscar rode horses at a barn Leigh frequented and had asked the little girl to allegedly ride with him a few times. Vickie only grew more convinced that Oscar was involved when, less than a year after Leigh vanished, Oscar kidnapped a 15-year-old girl from their church and assaulted her before bringing her to school.

Oscar ultimately pleaded guilty to what he did to the teen and was sentenced to eight years, yet only served half of his sentence. Two years after being released, he was found guilty of kidnapping a married couple and assaulting the wife. He died in 2021.

Leigh's case is currently cold, and if you have any information related to her disappearance, you can contact the FBI at 202-324-3000 or the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.