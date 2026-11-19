If your sibling and their spouse turned you into a free babysitter nonstop, what would you do to finally get them to quit dumping the kids on you?

This woman lives with her 32-year-old sister and her 40-year-old husband, and she pays them $400 in rent every month. Her brother-in-law loves dumping her niece and nephews on her so he can sit and smoke in the garage for hours on end or sleep the day away.

Her sister works 8-hour shifts 4 to 5 days each week, and she dreads when her sister is at work, as her brother-in-law dumps the childcare responsibilities on her and treats her like a free babysitter.

She wouldn't mind pitching in from time to time and loves the kids, but it leaves her without time to invest in improving her life. She's too worried about taking care of the kids instead of focusing on what she needs to do.

"I want to add that my BIL hates me. Like actually despises me. Which is something I've only recently learned. And that really stings because I did view him as a brother," she explained.

"But he's called me names and degraded me in the past when I did stuff that really made him mad. It was the worst the other night because I've started defending myself and telling him he can't talk to me that way."

He threatened to hurt her, and her sister pulled him away because it did seem like he was about to put his hands on her. She told her sister and brother-in-law that she will no longer act like a parent for him or babysit while her sister is out of the house.

"Today he went to pick up the 5-year-old from school (7-year-old was absent AGAIN because he had chapped lips...don't even get me started), and my BIL told him to lock himself and the two-year-old in their room and not come out," she added.

She reminded her brother-in-law she would not watch them, and he argued that he had cameras, so he could leave without having to supervise the kids in person.

Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman smiling in front of a house

Well, she then left, because her brother-in-law was watching the kids technically, and it's no longer her problem to step in to make sure the kids are safe.

Her sister is livid with her for leaving the kids home alone, despite her making it clear to her brother-in-law that his kids are his responsibility, not hers. He left the house assuming she would be forced to stay there with the kids.

"I think it's wild that I'm just expected to be on-call, free childcare for a man who hates me. I think it's wild that this all fell back on me because he was too lazy to put his kids in the car," she continued.

"And honestly, it would be different if it was a one-time thing, but it happens almost every time my sister goes to work. I said NO, and I meant it."

"So am I the [jerk] for not staying in the house and letting the children be alone?"

Shame on her sister for being mad at her instead of her useless husband. Her sister is enabling him to be a loser, and this is not her mess to deal with.

She has to move out of that house ASAP because even though she's paying dirt-cheap rent, that's not worth the headache of dealing with her sister and brother-in-law.

It's also terrifying that her sister had to restrain her brother-in-law so that he wouldn't hit her. That's not a safe place to live.

What do you think?

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