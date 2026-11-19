If a woman finally gets pregnant after years of trying, do you think it's fair for her husband to accuse her of being unfaithful to him while demanding a paternity test?

Seven years ago, this woman got married to her husband. She's been looking forward to being a mom for years, but she was unable to get pregnant.

She suggested they see a doctor, but her husband insisted she was the reason why they couldn't have a baby and that they were just meant to be childless.

Four different times, she got tested, and still, her husband refused to participate while stating there was nothing wrong with him.

"His family constantly taunted me, saying that a woman who cannot conceive ruins her husband’s life. Out of love for my husband, I remained silent, hoping that one day we would finally have a child," she explained.

Well, she finally got pregnant, and she was elated. She purchased a cake to celebrate with her husband, and when she presented it to him while sharing the news, he threw the cake on the floor and screamed that she had cheated on him, and there was no way the baby was fathered by him.

She was horrified and reminded her husband she'd spent years trying to have his baby. There was no way she was unfaithful. Her husband then left the house in a huff.

A day later, her husband returned with her parents and his family, and they all said she had to have cheated. Her husband even pulled out medical records that said he was infertile.

She demanded to know why they allowed her to suffer in silence for years, knowing her husband was infertile. She proceeded to kick her husband out of the house, which belongs to her anyway.

Andrey_Arkusha - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a pink dress

"Instead of supporting me, my own family started blaming me too. I've been crying for a week now. Both families are insisting that we get a DNA test to prove the baby's paternity, but the doctor says it's too early to do that and that we need to wait a few more months," she continued.

"I know I haven't done anything wrong, but my own family says I've embarrassed everyone by kicking my husband out and arguing with his family. Meanwhile, his family continues to insult me."

"I'm truly exhausted. My husband refuses to accept the situation and keeps accusing me of cheating, while both families are blaming me for everything."

She's left wondering if she was wrong to make her husband move out while calling out his family for knowing he was infertile.

Her husband is atrocious for lying to her, and I don't understand why she still wanted to have a baby with him after how he treated her all along.

Her husband is the only person who has to be cut out of her life; her parents have to go, too, for failing to defend her. Good riddance to everyone, and now she can be at peace while focusing on raising her baby and fulfilling her dream of being a mom.

She might feel lonely in this next chapter, but it's better than being treated like trash by the people who are supposed to love you.

What do you think?

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