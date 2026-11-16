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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 16, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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Teachers don't get paid enough for what they have to deal with these days, do they? Jordyn (@jordyn.sapwell on TikTok) had a student try to literally stab her at school.

Several years ago, Jordyn was told she was going to have a brand-new female student joining her classroom, and she was coming from Germany.

Jordyn made the announcement to her class that they had a new student on the way, and to make sure that they were nice and welcoming to her.

The girl arrived and apparently spoke no English, only German. Jordyn thoughtfully got her hands on a worksheet online that was written in German where the girl could tell Jordyn all about herself.

Jordyn introduced herself to the girl and handed her the assignment so that they could learn more about her. Jordyn reassured her that they could translate it later.

"She looks at me, balls it up, and throws it at me...I spent $2 on the worksheet..so I just kind of calmly walk, pick up the piece of paper, un-ball it, flatten it out, put it back on her desk, and say, 'Whenever you're ready, you can go ahead and get started on it,'" Jordyn explained in her video.

Jordyn walked off, and this girl began chatting with some of the other students. She was out of earshot, so Jordyn didn't know what she was saying.

One of Jordyn's female students, who always backed her up, pointed out that the girl was a liar and could unquestionably speak English.

Jordyn found that curious. The helpful student then later came back to Jordyn and revealed that the German girl was making gestures like she was going to slit the throats of her classmates.

female teacher in a classroom wavebreak3 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a female teacher in a classroom

Jordyn was worried, and as soon as she walked away, the German girl grabbed a pencil, came behind her, and tried to stab her!

Jordyn was too fast, so the girl missed. The helpful student yelled that she had to speak to Jordyn outside of the classroom. Jordyn's back had been turned, so she didn't actually see the German girl trying to stab her, but everyone else did.

Jordyn called the administration to get the German girl. The kids at the table who had been sitting with the German girl were all questioned to share their sides of the story. They all said the same thing.

After the German girl was removed from Jordyn's classroom, she never saw her again. This all happened with the German girl being in the classroom for less than an hour.

"I really hope that she got her life together and stopped trying to stab people with pencils. I was trying to teach. I was trying to be nice," Jordyn said.

"And shout-out to my kids, because they always have my back. Always in any situation. Because they know I always come to their rescue. That's why."

You can view the video on TikTok here.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 16, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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