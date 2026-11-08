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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 08, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If you caught the person you were engaged to cheating on you with multiple people, would you still want to have your wedding and turn it into a different kind of celebration?

This woman has a job working on a food truck, and she was recently booked to cater a wedding. Weeks before the big day, she was informed that the bride caught the groom cheating on her, so she uninvited his people from the wedding, and obviously she called it off, but still wanted to have a party and make the best of it.

Going into the event, she did her best to be accommodating and kind. The wedding had 100 original guests, but it got cut down to 20.

The bride, her family, friends, and two daughters were all in attendance, so it was small, and everyone was in a great mood considering how sad and tragic things turned out for the bride.

Everyone still got up to give speeches, like at a normal wedding, and the theme centered on men who had caused women to suffer through their actions.

The bride's friends were up first and addressed how strong she was and how she was being a positive role model for her daughters. They promised to always be there for her and her girls.

When the bride got up to say something, it broke her. The bride thanked everyone for being there, including all of the staff members and vendors. She appreciated that people still came together to make the day special, but in a different way than she had anticipated.

She sobbed along with the rest of the girls working the food truck. They found it lovely of this woman to celebrate her strength instead of grieve her loss.

"Which, BY THE WAY! This couple is legally married, have been legally married since the second child, and he still cheated on her with 5 DIFFERENT WOMEN!!!" she exclaimed.

bride with a veil WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a bride with a veil

"All in all, today was just heavy, and I feel for every woman out there that has had to go through and deal with that kind of heartbreak. You are strong, you are legendary, and you deserve all the flowers in the world."

"I was sitting there thinking that if I hadn't taken the steps that I did to break up with my previous ex of 6 years, I might be in the same position as that ex-bride. Huge kudos to her. For real. Anyways."

"I just had to put this somewhere because, my goodness, the tears I shed today were something else. All I can hope is that that mom and her two daughters have the best rest of their lives together."

I love that the bride made the best of such a horrible situation and turned her wedding day into a divorce party. I wouldn't have it in me to do this; I would be crying in bed. I applaud her for having this kind of strength!

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 08, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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Slava_Vladzimirska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a bride in front of roses

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