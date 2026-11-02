If you went on a date with someone who gave their number to your waiter, would you be offended? Would you want to go out with them again?

This 27-year-old man met a 22-year-old woman at a bar several weeks ago, and they casually began hanging out as just friends. But then, when this woman expressed interest in him, he officially asked her out on a date.

While on their date at a restaurant, he got up to use the bathroom, and while he was away from the table, their 40-year-old waiter hit on that girl and managed to get her phone number.

"After the date, she told me that the waiter had texted her. He apparently commented that she looked too young for me and that I looked like I was in my 30s," he explained.

"He also shared a playlist from the restaurant. According to her, though, the waiter seemed friendly, and she didn’t interpret his behavior as him trying to ask her out."

"I can understand that she might not have realized his intentions, but I’m still bothered by the fact that he got her number while I was in the bathroom and we were on a date. I also wonder why she gave him her number in the first place, although I recognize that I don’t know exactly how the conversation went."

This is not the only thing that has left him doubting this girl is the right fit for him. She previously revealed that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her, and he used to get angry that she was friends with men.

Also, when he originally met her, she gave a fake Instagram account and her real phone number to a man. She then used her fake IG account to get this guy to ask her friend out, but it was really her, and then she used her real phone number to brush him off.

He thought that was super bizarre, and it made him worry about how she deals with men giving her attention. While this girl has other qualities he admires, he's just not convinced they have similar values surrounding romance and relationships.

Zamrznuti tonovi - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a couple having pizza in a restaurant

"I don’t want to be insecure or controlling, and I understand that the waiter might simply have been friendly. I’m also not assuming she had bad intentions. However, the situation has left me feeling uneasy," he added.

"My questions are: Is it reasonable to be bothered by the waiter getting her number while I was in the bathroom, even if she thought he was just being friendly?"

"Is giving him her number something I should be concerned about, or am I reading too much into it? Does the situation with the fake Instagram account seem like a red flag regarding her judgment and how she handles male attention?"

He can't tell if he's overanalyzing what happened on their date and in general, or if this girl is giving red flags.

This girl isn't an idiot; she knew she was giving her number out to the waiter because he liked her. And a girl only gives her number to a guy because she's inviting a connection.

He's being way too nice and sympathetic here. This girl is probably trying to make him jealous, or she's not serious about dating him.

Whatever her reason for giving her number out like that, it was disrespectful. She was picking up the waiter while on a date with him.

What do you think?

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Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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