When TikToker @fegneb was 22 years old, she went out with a 33-year-old guy, and it was the worst first date she had ever been on. They met at a bar, and he asked if he could take her on a date. She agreed.

A week later, he picked her up for their date. She was wearing a nice outfit: an A-line velvet skirt, a lacy top, fishnet tights, and boots.

Her style was a little more on the alternative side. The first thing he did when he saw her was ask if they were going to a punk show.

"He didn't even compliment me; he didn't even tell me I looked nice," said @fegneb. "He just ragged on my outfit. I didn't even know how to respond to that."

She happened to glance in his backseat and saw a long wooden case. When she asked about it, he told her that the case contained his pool cues. Apparently, he didn't like to use the ones at the pool tables because they were really low-quality.

She laughed and said that he couldn't bring professional pool cues inside to play against her because she could hardly hit the balls at all. This seemed to annoy him a little. When they arrived at the spot, they ordered drinks and headed to the pool table.

"He lets me make the first shot, and then he goes and proceeds to make every single one of his balls in," said @fegneb.

"If you know how pool goes, you get to keep shooting until you've missed. I'm thinking maybe he's trying to impress me. So, we play another game, and the exact same thing happens."

For their third game, he let her take two turns before he hit the rest of his balls in. She told him that she was bored with playing pool because she was just standing there and watching him play.

Guys Who Shoot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman holding a drink

They ended up going to another bar, and he asked if she wanted to play pool again. She agreed, thinking this time would be different, but he made every single shot again without giving her a turn.

The second bar was much busier than the first, so a bunch of people were watching them play. One guy actually chimed in, asking if @fegneb would get a chance to shoot. Finally, she declared that she didn't want to play anymore.

They went back to her apartment and made out on her couch. Then, he said something about how young she was. Alarm bells started going off in her head.

Her stomach started hurting, so she went to the bathroom and pretended to violently throw up to get him to leave. It worked because he left while she was in the bathroom, and she never saw or talked to him again.

You can view the video on TikTok here.