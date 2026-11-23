During World War II, countless people displayed extraordinary courage in the face of danger. Animals were also very important to the war effort, including a Great Dane named Juliana, who committed an amazing feat of bravery in the United Kingdom.

She disarmed a bomb, and her remarkable actions saved several lives. She is the only animal in history to receive the Blue Cross Medal twice.

The Blue Cross Medal was originally reserved for military horses in World War I, but the honor was later opened up to other courageous animals. The award is still given today to animals who have demonstrated great heroism.

In 1941 and 1944, Juliana the Great Dane was awarded the Blue Cross Medal. She was first given the prize in April of 1941. At the time, Germany was conducting its "Blitz" attacks on the United Kingdom.

Mass air raids were launched on towns, cities, and industrial targets. Overall, around two million houses were destroyed, more than 40,000 civilians died, and thousands more were injured.

Sometime that spring, a burning incendiary bomb fell through the roof of Juliana's family's home. Juliana bravely approached the smoking bomb, stood over it, and urinated on it. She successfully put it out, preventing the bomb from exploding.

Disarming a bomb is extremely dangerous. Only the most skilled, intelligent, and disciplined individuals are able to work with explosives so closely.

Dogs may sometimes help out by sniffing out any hidden explosives. But most have never disarmed a bomb themselves. That's what makes Juliana so unique and valiant.

She came to the rescue again about three years later. She received her second medal in November 1944 after alerting her family that a fire had broken out in the shoe shop they owned. Her warning allowed her family to respond to the fire, and no lives were lost.

MF Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual dog - pictured above is a Great Dane in a field

Sadly, Juliana's story faded into anonymity following the war. Her story did not come to light again until a local auctioneer was sent a watercolor portrait of Juliana and the medal she earned in 1941. The portrait included a description of who she was.

The items were from a property that had belonged to a relative of Juliana's owner. In 2013, the medal was sold at auction for £1,100 or $1,489.58. The portrait was also sold at auction. Both items went for more than 18 times the pre-sale estimate of £60 or $81.25.

Shortly after receiving her second medal, Juliana's life was cut tragically short. In 1946, someone fed Juliana poison through the letterbox of her home, and she died. It is unclear how old she was at the time. The person responsible for her death was never identified.

Although Juliana wasn't a military dog and didn't serve alongside soldiers, she played an important role during wartime and saved lives.

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.