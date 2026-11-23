If your spouse pushed for a divorce, abandoned your kids, and then wanted to get together for Christmas to have a second chance at fixing your relationship, what would you say?

This woman is living alone in Canada without a support system while raising a baby and a toddler and going to school full-time to be a nurse.

Her husband lives in the UK, and right after she gave birth back in March, he filed for divorce, and that's how she ended up with a newborn in a new country all by herself.

"Now, he wants to visit to see all of us for Christmas and act like a family again. Four months after he filed the divorce, he started pushing to reconcile; he’s even paused the divorce and signed papers to withdraw it from court, though I’m not willing to sign just yet," she explained.

"He swears he wasn’t seeing anyone else and says he left because he got tired of feeling like he wasn’t enough for me. But now he’s saying he admits he made a mistake and wants to work on the marriage."

"Honestly, I’m very traumatized by all of this and just trying to figure out how to navigate it. Our marriage was already strained with frequent arguments, secrecy on his side, emotional distance, and then when I got pregnant with our second child, he told me to [terminate], or he’d divorce me."

She chose to keep the baby, and her husband ignored her for the remainder of her pregnancy. That's what really inspired her to leave the UK and go to Canada for her degree.

She did think her husband would divorce her over all of that, so she did what was best for herself. Her husband was adamant about leaving her for keeping the baby, and although his friends and family members tried desperately to get him to change his mind, he didn't.

Her husband even created documents regarding how they could divide up their custody of the kids. Following his apathy, pushing for a divorce, and custody paperwork, he then pivoted four months later and wanted to reconcile and be a family once more, and that gave her extreme whiplash.

BullRun - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman holding an ornament on a Christmas tree

She does wish things would just work out, but she's not sure how she can trust her husband after everything that he's put her through.

"For his upcoming visit, he wants to stay at my place, and I’m holding a firm boundary that he needs his own place to stay, can’t be in my house or alone with the kids on my school days, and needs visits to fit around my schedule and the kids' routine," she continued.

"Every time I hold that line, he says it’s going to affect the kids and tells me he doesn’t want them waking up each morning he’s here wondering why he always has to come from outside the house, or asks why he’s being restricted as a dad."

"I’m really asking for opinions, including whether his reconciliation can even be genuine, if rebuilding is possible when I feel this traumatized, and how to navigate being alone in this country while schooling and raising kids."

I'm worried that her husband had an affair, it blew up, and now he's hoping she wants to be his backup plan. Why else would a married man with a baby on the way abandon his family?

Even if there wasn't another woman in the picture, it was cruel of him to act the way that he did while she was pregnant and freshly postpartum.

What's stopping him from walking out on her again if she gives him another chance? He doesn't deserve it and she should not entertain that at all.

What advice do you have for her?

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