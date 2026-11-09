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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio
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It was the night of April 1st, 2024, when 19-year-old Sade Robinson walked into a restaurant called Twisted Fisherman for a first date with a 33-year-old man named Maxwell Anderson, whom she had met three days prior at a bar.

Maxwell was working as a bartender there, and he exchanged phone numbers with Sade before walking her to her car. He was the one who had suggested the restaurant for their first date, and Sade said she loved seafood, which was on the menu.

Sade was studying criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College and was weeks away from graduating with her associate's degree. She had two jobs; one was at a pizza place, and the other was working as a server at a country club with her little sister.

Sade was a go-getter who managed to buy her own car and afford to rent her own apartment at a young age. She experienced a lot of hardships in life and never let that get her down. She dreamed of joining the Air Force after college and had already spoken to recruiters.

Sade's middle name was Carleena, and her favorite color was pink. She was bubbly, she was a wonderful big sister, and she was her grandma's best friend. She was bright, loving, and had an infectious personality.

Sade sat down to have dinner and drinks with Maxwell, dressed in a white shirt and ripped blue jeans, and the footage from the restaurant captured some of the last moments of her life, but nobody goes on a first date and anticipates that happening to them.

After finishing dinner, Sade and Maxwell went to a bar downtown and then Maxwell's home on the city's south side. Sade's Life360 app placed her there at 9:30 p.m.

Sade's phone left Maxwell's house three hours later, and her car was later seen on surveillance cameras driving past her apartment, with the windows all fogged up.

When Sade failed to show up for her shift at the pizza place on April 2nd, she was reported missing that morning. Sade's car, a Honda Civic, was set on fire at 7:32 a.m. on 30th and Lisbon Avenue.

Sade Robinson Milwaukee Police Department - pictured above is Sade

A man had lit it on fire, and he was dressed in a dark hoodie with a tan backpack. Police found the clothes Sade wore on her date in the trunk of her car, along with the purse she had been carrying.

Just hours after that happened, a man came across a severed leg on the beach in Warnimont Park that had pink polish on the toes.

On Saturday, April 6th, a detective with the Milwaukee Police was searching the woods near Sade's burned-out car when she located another human foot with matching pink polish.

Sade's torso and one of her arms were recovered from Lake Michigan, and another one of her arms washed up on a beach in Illinois.

Maxwell was arrested at a traffic stop on April 4th. The same hoodie that had been worn by the man who torched Sade's car was found in his trunk, and video footage from a bus proved that Maxwell was indeed the one who lit Sade's car on fire. Maxwell was ultimately charged with Sade's murder, and his trial began in 2025.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Vance-Curzan told jurors the evidence included hundreds of photos and videos, and dozens of witnesses.

He said photos taken on Maxwell's phone showed Sade face down and incapacitated on his couch, that she was killed in his home, and that he drove her body in her own car to Warnimont Park, where he dismembered her before burning the car to destroy evidence.

Maxwell did not testify, and his defense called no witnesses. His attorney, Anthony Cotton, argued only that nothing in the video suggested Maxwell had planned to kill her.

The jury found Maxwell guilty on every count: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and arson.

"She will be forever remembered as an angel," Sade's mother, Sheena Scarbrough, said outside the courthouse.

On August 1, 2025, Judge Laura Crivello sentenced Maxwell to life in prison with no eligibility for extended supervision. Sade's father, Carlos Robinson, told the court, "He deserves the punishment that he gave to my daughter."

Sade's sister, Adrianna Reams, stated that she can't meet anyone without fearing they'll harm her. "All my sister did was meet someone and, as a result, he ended her life," she mentioned.

Judge Crivello insisted that she didn't believe Maxwell was remorseful. Police and prosecutors never found a motive for why he did something so heinous.

Sheena made one request of Maxwell that day. "I'm gonna respectfully request that you confess where the rest of my daughter's crown is," she said. "You've already done the worst. You can at least give us that much."

Maxwell didn't. But on Friday, October 30th, 2026, a pedestrian walking through Warnimont Park, the same park where Sade's leg was found two and a half years earlier, spotted something on a rock by the Lake Michigan shore. It was Sade's upper jaw and teeth.

Sheena spoke about it at a news conference on Thursday, November 5th, saying the medical examiner had been notified and dental records confirmed the remains were her daughter's.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office told WISN testing also matched the jaw to Sade, and said in a statement that their condolences go out to the family.

Part of Sade is still missing. The family organized another search party yesterday and asks anyone walking the shoreline between Cudahy and Waukegan to watch for remains.

Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 09, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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