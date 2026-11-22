Jeff Zoltowski's feet were blistered and bleeding when he reached the beach at the bottom of Wailau Valley, on the remote north shore of Molokai, Hawaii.

It was March 31st, 1993, and he was 23 years old. The only way out was a 14-mile hike that climbs 5,000 feet, and he told the people who found him that he was too tired to make it.

Those people were the crew of a state Department of Land and Natural Resources helicopter, a pilot and a state worker who landed just feet from him.

Jeff asked if they could fly him out. They assessed his condition, decided it wasn't life-threatening, and refused. His father, Ron, later learned that the crew told Jeff a charter flight could get him out, at a cost of $650, but Jeff didn't have the money.

The crew did offer to fly his 60-pound backpack to the DLNR base yard in Kaunakakai to lighten his load, and he accepted. He only held onto his tent, and that was the last time anyone is known to have seen him.

Jeff, from Livonia, Michigan, had arrived in Hawaii in January 1993 for a four-month trip to hike, explore, and figure out what he wanted to do with his life.

He was an experienced hiker and a free spirit who loved life. He was funny, kind, and always lent a helping hand to anyone in need.

He was a Livonia Stevenson High School graduate and a Wayne State student, a vegetarian who would not wear leather. He phoned home 31 times in 49 days. His sister, Stephanie Siordia, says he called almost every day when he traveled.

On March 21st, he told his father he was heading to Molokai to hike and camp for about two weeks and not to worry if he didn't hear from him. Ron's last words to him were "Be safe."

Facebook - pictured above is Jeff Zoltowski

Jeff's backpack sat at the base yard for 41 days after the helicopter declined to help him, and then Ron flew to Hawaii and spent about five weeks searching, spending roughly $39,000 of his own money, but he found nothing.

"Twenty-four years ago, you put up a distress signal to a helicopter flying overhead. You needed help, and the DLNR ranger wouldn't help you," Jeff wrote in a recent Facebook post.

"The ranger tried to extort $650.00 for a ride out to safety; then he took your backpack and left you in the worst shape when he found you. Your backpack was taken to the DLNR base yard station on Molokai, where it sat in a closet for 41 days without making one single report or any type of follow-up to this incident. Looks like they just wanted to forget about you; end of story."

Ron did speak to the helicopter pilot Jeff flagged down for assistance, and the man revealed he wished he had gone back for Jeff after dropping off the DLNR ranger.

Joseph Self, the former Honolulu detective assigned to the case, told the Advertiser in 2006 that he believed Jeff was dead. Jeff was last seen wearing white shorts and a purple tie-dyed T-shirt.

He's 6 feet tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, a scar under his left eye, and a nickel-sized birthmark on his outer right anklebone. If you have any information related to Jeff's disappearance, you can call the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400.