If you were engaged to someone with a kid who was nothing but a nightmare, would it make you reconsider marrying them?

This man has spent the last two years with his fiancée, and they both have children from previous relationships. He has a 5-year-old boy, and his fiancée has an 8-year-old son.

His 5-year-old is well-behaved, though a bit exuberant, which is typical of his age. His son would be slightly better if his fiancée helped him co-parent, but she's so hands-off that it makes it impossible for him to get his son to stick to a routine to help him be his best.

"Here's the problem: the 8-year-old. He has ADHD and some physical trauma from a former family member. Also abandonment issues with [his] father, who is nearly non-existent except for a call every month or two," he explained.

"He's been through a lot, and I feel for him; however, I'm at a loss. He sees child psych and therapy, along with school counseling, and is adequately medicated for ADHD."

"He hits, he lies non-stop, [gets in] trouble at school, bullies and intimidates anyone or anything he can, and ultimately it keeps everyone else in trouble. He's destructive (claims it's boredom), but he does it at night when he's supposed to be in bed."

His fiancée's son is very smart and is in honors classes. He can be kind, he's athletic, and he's hilarious. He doesn't want you to get him wrong; this kid isn't all awful, but his behavior sure is, and he can no longer put up with it.

He and his fiancée have tried everything possible. They have stuck to recommendations from their therapist; they have done research online, and nothing will solve the problem.

They have attempted to have conversations with his fiancée's son, given him timeouts, and taken away his privileges. They have done rewards and charts and all of the positive reinforcement tactics.

Anton - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man walking down the street

"...He's immune to consequences and doesn't care at all. We have gotten to the point where all of his privileges were gone, and he sat in time out all day to reflect; he just pushes back and refuses," he added.

"He views all punishment as a waiting game, and he will get back what he wants if he holds out and then returns to his behavior. If we don't address it, then he just goes full steam. I feel like [my child and I] are being punished 24/7 with him."

"TV? Can't even turn it on because he will actively resist timeout and keep sneaking over to watch. Can't go to the park or do other fun activities, or he starts acting up to the point that no one is having fun if he's excluded. He will sneak and steal anything that isn't locked up, so most things stay locked up."

He feels more like a prison guard than anything else, and he does have to watch this kid when his fiancée is at work. He has to actually keep his eyes on him constantly so he doesn't sneak off or do what he's not supposed to.

This kid just doesn't get it, and he is left feeling like a shadow of his former self now that this is his reality. Additionally, his heart breaks for his own son, who basically lives in a nonstop version of timeout due to the actions of his fiancée's kid.

And this is why he's considering ending his engagement.

I think he has to call off his engagement and move out of that house, because his own son is suffering. He's a dad, first and foremost, and he has to prioritize his child over a romantic relationship.

His job is to give his child stability, support, and peace, which is not possible while he's living with his fiancée's kid. This is not a good environment for his child, and he should not be willing to sacrifice their happiness for his fiancée.

Do you think he should?

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