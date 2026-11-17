In 1983, 29-year-old Kitty Wardwell disappeared just before her 30th birthday. She was later found dead in a freezer. The only thing she was wearing on her body was a pair of socks. To this day, no one has been charged with her murder.

Kitty Wardwell was born on July 1, 1953. She grew up in Dedham, Maine. Growing up, she was always the very image of beauty. According to Kitty's younger sister, Linda, she was tall and thin. She loved wigs, costumes, and makeup.

In 1971, Kitty graduated from high school and attended the Finishing Touch Modeling School in Massachusetts to pursue her modeling dreams.

In 1978, she got married to Jeff Wardwell, and they had a son together. She worked as a cosmetologist and at a few retail stores near her hometown.

By 1983, Kitty was divorced and working for a man named Frank. He was 22 years older than her and grew up in the same area. He was a successful local entrepreneur, and Kitty went into business with him.

They bought wholesale goods and sold them to distributors across New England. She often traveled to Providence, Rhode Island, with him to pick up the merchandise.

Kitty and Frank were also dating, or at least involved in some sort of romantic relationship. At 29 years old, she allegedly became pregnant with Frank's child. The problem was that he was married with nine children. He insisted that Kitty terminate the pregnancy.

On June 6, 1983, she told a friend over the phone that her life was in danger because her boyfriend had threatened to kill her and the baby.

The last time Kitty's mother, Ruby, saw her was on June 5, 1983. Kitty took her son, Mark, to the movies and brought him back to her mom's house around 10:00 p.m.

encierro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a trench coat walking

The next day, Kitty was supposed to go on a trip to Rhode Island with Frank to buy wholesale goods. Meanwhile, Ruby took Mark up north to the family cottage.

They stayed at the cottage for a few days. When they returned, Ruby called Kitty, but there was no answer, so she went to her apartment.

The door was unlocked, and the windows were open. The couch cushions were also missing. Kitty's clothes and pocketbook were still in the apartment.

A neighbor approached Ruby and asked if she knew what had happened with Kitty because he had witnessed a man carrying large garbage bags out of her apartment.

Ruby talked to Frank, and he claimed that he had gotten into a fight with Kitty. Some of Kitty's friends were also looking into her disappearance.

Frank told one of her friends that he had left Kitty at a motel in Salem, New Hampshire. On July 11, Kitty was reported missing.

Frank was also widowed just two days after Kitty's disappearance. On June 8, 1983, his wife died in the hospital due to a long illness. Three months later, Frank married a new woman, and they got divorced in 1991.

In October 2011, Frank died unexpectedly. A few weeks later, his family went through his property and cleaned out a storage unit he had. They opened the storage unit on October 21, 2011. There was a six-foot-long freezer at the back of the unit.

When his family opened it up, they discovered decomposed human remains and immediately called the police. A DNA analysis of the remains confirmed that they belonged to Kitty. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The police believed that the freezer had been moved to the storage unit from somewhere else.

The Maine State Police think someone out there might know more than they're letting on. If so, they hope this person will come forward.