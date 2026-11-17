Being a new parent will test all the patience you have, and it's normal for exhausted parents to vent when the crying just will not stop. But if your partner threatened to throw your baby over all the ruckus, would that make you worried?

This woman has been with her fiancé for nearly three years, and four months ago, she gave birth to their daughter. After she was born, she and her fiancé moved in with one another.

Her fiancé has exhausting hours at work and is there from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. He previously spent three days each week playing sports or doing other fun activities outside of the house.

She had a hard time with that, as she had to spend all day caring for their baby and had zero alone time. She addressed this with her fiancé, and he compromised by being more present, which she is grateful for.

Her fiancé has been assisting with childcare duties before he heads off to work and after he returns from his job. But she's beginning to grow uneasy with his help, as he's been saying some insane things when her daughter cries.

He often says he wishes her daughter would shut up when she's noisy. If she tries to speak to him about it, he claims to simply be joking around, but she doesn't find it funny.

Well, earlier today her fiancé threatened to throw her daughter if she didn't quit crying. She was deeply upset by that and called him out. Again, he said it was a joke and accused her of not having a sense of humor.

"I understand that people have different senses of humor, but I genuinely don’t understand how threatening to throw a 4-month-old baby or telling her to shut up when she’s crying is funny. She’s an infant," she explained.

"She’s not crying to annoy anyone; she’s crying because that’s how she communicates. I’m not saying he doesn’t love our daughter, and I’m not claiming that he actually intends to hurt her. But I find these comments disturbing, and I don’t think I should have to laugh them off just because he claims they’re jokes."

Vera - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child - pictured above is a baby girl wearing a bow

"Am I being overly sensitive, or is it reasonable to expect my fiancé not to make jokes about hurting our daughter? How would you handle this situation?"

That was not a joke, and it's not normal for her fiancé to threaten her baby like that. I wouldn't want him anywhere near the baby after those chilling words, because he's not trustworthy.

Dads who love their babies would never dream of saying something like this.

What do you think she should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get exclusive stories like this delivered to your inbox.