Jayce (@jayceontherun on TikTok) had her husband cheat on her with a married nurse, but this was not the first time he was unfaithful.

Prior to the nurse, her husband had an affair with another married woman named Amanda, who was a police officer at an apartment where her husband had applied for a job.

After Jayce confronted her husband, he claimed that his romance with Amanda was over. How convenient. At the same time Jayce was dealing with this, she experienced a miscarriage.

Later on, Jayce was at work when she saw a charge come through on their joint credit card for breakfast at a restaurant. Jayce thought to herself that was a ton of money for one person to spend on a meal.

So, she went down to the restaurant to investigate, and she caught her husband sitting at a table with Amanda! Although Jayce's husband had paid the bill, he and Amanda sat around chatting.

Jayce marched right over to the happy couple, and she can't recall what she even said when she called them out for sneaking around.

Her husband stormed out of the restaurant in a huff, and Jayce turned to Amanda to question her about whether her own husband knew about the affair.

Jayce said she would be right back to have a chat with her, but Amanda hightailed it out of there, so Jayce had to track down Amanda's husband on social media. Amanda had told her own husband that Jayce was insane and that he had to block her.

"Amanda, I just found you eating eggs with my husband, but let's discuss my mental stability. Anyways, her husband messaged me asking if this has anything to do with my husband; he mentions him by name," Jayce explained in her video.

TravelMedia - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman having breakfast in a restaurant

Jayce gave Amanda's husband all of the information that she had, and he responded that Amanda was pregnant with his baby, and this is their third kid together.

"My husband already knew. I'm sorry, what? This woman was growing an entire human while having breakfast dates with somebody else's husband," Jayce added.

"And I found out because a man had spent too much money on...pancakes? Anyways, apparently the only faithful thing in my marriage was my ability to check a bank statement."

You can view the video on TikTok here.