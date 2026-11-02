TikToker Jordan (@confessionswithjordan) shares anonymously submitted confessions from her point of view that range from scary and traumatic to mortifying and embarrassing.

Her cousin killed two women and is now serving a life sentence in prison. She grew up with her cousin, Evan. They were only eight months apart, so they often played together. They also would stay at their grandparents' house for three weeks each summer.

"I never really liked Evan that much," narrated Jordan. "He was family, so we got along well enough, but I was never excited to see him. I remember he was brash and intimidating and awkward. In the end, I guess I'm not too surprised after finding out what he did. He never really seemed to care when someone got hurt."

For example, she wiped out on her bike one summer and hurt her knee. Instead of helping or getting an adult, Evan just stood there and stared at her. She angrily stormed back home with her bleeding knee.

Evan also lied constantly for no reason. He would get angry when someone questioned his stories and switch personalities depending on who he was around. Everyone cut him some slack because his brother had drowned in a pool when they were younger.

In high school, Evan became quieter and more withdrawn. He didn't have any close friends but always seemed to know everything about everyone. He spent hours driving around town.

After graduation, they drifted apart. She moved away for work. He occasionally sent her text messages, asking weird questions about certain back roads or abandoned buildings they came across as kids.

Six years later, she was on the phone with him when he mentioned that a woman in his town had recently gone missing after she left work.

The missing woman had been wearing a red blazer. He drove around town at night, participating in the search for the woman. Eventually, the investigation went cold.

SPJE_ART - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in a red coat walking alone in the woods

Three weeks later, Evan called her again, asking if she thought the police would ever find the woman. She stated that it wasn't likely.

Evan noted that it was amazing how someone could just disappear without someone noticing, and was surprised that it didn't happen more often. She thought that was incredibly odd and insensitive of him to say.

A few months later, they met up for lunch at a small bar and grill. One of the TVs was playing the news and broadcast the missing woman. Evan was strangely fixated on the screen.

Almost 18 months later, another woman vanished. She had been driving home after visiting her sister. This time, there was a witness. Someone had seen the woman on the side of a back road with a flat tire the same evening she disappeared.

The witness stopped to help, but the woman said that her husband was on the way. However, she was never seen again. A large clump of her hair and some gasoline were found in her vehicle.

"The break in the investigation came from traffic cameras," said Jordan. "Investigators were able to track a vehicle that appeared near both scenes and stayed long enough to be suspicious."

"It belonged to my cousin. When police searched his garage, they reportedly found the driver's licenses of both females, along with the red blazer from the first woman and a ring from the second woman."

Evan was ultimately sentenced to 150 years in prison. The two bodies were found in the woods in a rundown shed. One woman's neck was broken, and the other woman's skull was broken.

You can view the video on TikTok here.