If your spouse got wasted at your wedding and hit on all the single guests, would you feel confident that your marriage could recover from something like that?

This woman just got married, and when she thinks about what should have been one of the most special days of her life, she sobs, not smiles.

She's currently trying to determine if she can bounce back from what happened at her wedding, or if she's refusing to realize her husband isn't the one.

She's spent the last four years with her husband, and they don't really drink more than a glass of wine. She's reserved with alcohol due to things that have happened in her family, which her husband is aware of.

Leading up to the wedding, small incidents popped up that had her feeling like she wasn't that important to her husband. For example, she almost missed a turn while driving to the venue, and her husband yelled at her.

Her husband didn't want to interact with her family, and at their rehearsal dinner, his family was more involved than hers. Additionally, he was in charge of organizing transportation for everyone, and while he made sure his friends had rides, he didn't arrange anything for hers.

Looking at each of those things separately didn't have her questioning if marrying her husband was the right choice for her that weekend. But she felt hurt that he was going out of his way for his loved ones and not showing her friends and family the same consideration.

"Then came the reception. He got extremely drunk, stumbling and slurring his words. Meanwhile, I was completely sober," she explained.

"He essentially did not spend time with me unless a photographer or wedding obligation required him to. He didn’t seek me out, check on me, hug me, dance with me, or show me affection or appreciation on his own."

prostooleh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above are a bride and groom

She danced all by herself and chatted with her in-laws without him by her side. Part of her wedding dress came apart, and she struggled to hold it up for the evening. Not a single person noticed she needed assistance.

She was hoping to make rounds and thank all of the guests with her husband, but he didn't do that with her. She was expecting to spend the majority of the reception with her husband, not all alone.

"Instead, I watched him being extremely affectionate and physical with other women at the wedding, particularly unmarried women," she said.

"He had his arms around women, was touchy and affectionate with them, and at one point I watched him pull a woman neither of us really knew closer to him with his hand on her lower back."

"I cannot adequately describe what it felt like to watch my husband freely give other women the physical affection I desperately wanted from him at our own wedding."

He would have forgotten about her completely if he wasn't obligated to stand there for photos. They have been to couples counseling following the disaster day, and she has expressed how heartbroken she is.

Her husband jumped to defend himself and said he didn't act the way she said he had. He then got his friends to tell their sides of the story to her, and they all said he was only having a good time.

But she doesn't believe that any of these people cared to see him dance with her or hug her. They didn't pay attention to how much time the groom invested in the bride. Meanwhile, she hadn't had anything to drink, so she has a perfect memory of what went down.

"More importantly, I had shared something incredibly vulnerable with my husband: that I felt abandoned, unwanted, and humiliated at my own wedding," she added.

"Instead of listening to me, he disclosed those feelings to people we actually know in an attempt to determine whether my experience was accurate. I have never felt so exposed or humiliated."

She checked into a hotel for two evenings to give herself a break. Only after she left the house did her husband say sorry to her, and she's unsure of what her next move should be.

While she was in her room, she thought long and hard about what she wants, and it is to walk away from her husband. She doesn't think there is anything her husband can do to make it up to her. She can't have a do-over of her wedding.

"I would start over, find myself again, and stop accepting a relationship that makes me feel this way. I don’t know whether that answer came from acute hurt or whether it’s something I’ve been unwilling to admit to myself," she continued.

"The wedding photos are especially difficult. I look at myself in them and see how happy I was. Everything had come together, and I thought my husband and I were about to spend the night celebrating our marriage with everyone we loved."

She's feeling lost over whether she should leave her husband, because she is still holding out hope deep down that he might just turn back into the man she thought she was saying, "I do," to.

Um, does her husband even like her? I don't think so after how he behaved. If this is how ugly it is just days into being husband and wife, this is how the rest of her life with him is going to look.

This will not get better, because this is supposed to be the honeymoon phase, and he should be on his A+ behavior, not his worst. Also, I'm livid on her behalf that her husband was drooling all over the single ladies at their wedding and had the audacity to be touchy-feely with them too.

I'm so very sorry for her. This is one of the saddest things I've ever heard of, and she has to leave him. No more waiting around for him to be who she was expecting him to be.

What do you think she should do?

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