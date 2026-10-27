Cait (@ on TikTok) got out of a toxic situationship when she was 23 and then decided to go on some dates with a much older man who drove a Mercedes and took her out to fancy restaurants.

He was 42 and owned a boat. He asked her to come out with him, and one day she agreed, so he invited her over to his house and said his friends would be there.

When Cait walked into the house, she was surprised to see his friends were three women who looked like supermodels. Cait thought the guy was like Hugh Hefner or something, surrounded by gorgeous girls.

One girl revealed to Cait that she was sleeping with the guy every weekend and said a second girl was on her first date with him. Cait thought that was insane, so she started drinking and then left with one of the girls to have a sleepover with them because they were over how much of a player that guy was.

The next day, the guy called Cait up, screaming at her and the other girl for leaving. Cait was done, so she went back to her situationship for two weeks, but it didn't work out.

"I have like four days left in this town, I have a falling out with my family, I have nobody, but I have the 42-year-old...so what do I do? I unblock him," Cait explained in her videos.

"He had been leaving me voicemails, and fun fact: they can still leave you voicemails if you block them, and you can read them, and you can hear them. I read and heard them. And he wanted to take me to a baseball game."

Cait was at an all-time low and said yes to the date. He came to get her in an old Bronco and drove her to the game. While there, he was drinking a lot, and Cait confronted him.

He said he planned on getting a hotel room, but Cait didn't want to sleep with him or have a sleepover, so he gave her a ride home, and he was angry about it.

Wirestock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above is a modern house at night

Cait was staying at her brother's house, as he was deployed, and her brother could clearly see what went down next on the camera.

Cait's date assumed she was inviting him in, and he had a pizza box in his hands that they had grabbed earlier. Cait walked into the house and locked the door behind her before he could come in.

He proceeded to call Cait and said his car wouldn't start. She found that suspicious because he claimed to be rich and had bragged about having mechanic skills, so Cait didn't get why he couldn't figure out the problem or call an Uber to take him home.

"He was actively screaming at me on the phone, too, because I didn't want him to come stay the night; like, I was like, no, you're not staying the night," Cait added.

Cait was not thrilled with him for yelling, and she argued with him a bit before he snapped that he was walking to a hotel. Cait's brother was in such a residential neighborhood that it wasn't possible to hoof it back to civilization.

The guy walked around the neighborhood for a bit before returning and sleeping in his car for the night, which was still parked in the driveway. In the morning, the car magically worked.

You can view the video on TikTok here.