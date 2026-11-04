During the Cold War, people relied on radios for receiving news and information. But many listeners ended up coming across unsettling broadcasts that usually began with an odd tune or several beeps, followed by the voice of a woman or a child reciting random numbers. They became known as "numbers stations."

Some listeners started trying to figure out where the broadcasts were coming from and why. Each numbers station was named according to the nature of its broadcast.

For example, there was The Gong Station, Nancy Adam Susan, The Swedish Rhapsody and The Lincolnshire Poacher. This last station's transmission always began with the first two bars of a well-known English folk song, and it repeated dozens of times a day.

In the 1980s, the mysterious broadcasts were determined to be coded messages used by intelligence agencies to communicate with agents across the globe. The coded messages can still be found on the radio today, but only if you have the patience and know-how to search for them.

The broadcasts are transmitted over high-frequency waves that can travel thousands of miles. A single broadcast can reach agents without the need for satellites or cables.

The radio is also inexpensive and widely available, making it the perfect method of reaching covert agents. They can listen to messages without leaving behind any kind of trace.

The strange signals being used for espionage operations is the theory that seems to make the most sense, but the real purpose for some of these numbers stations has never been confirmed.

A number of people have argued that the numbers stations were just a prank of some sort. That idea was ruled out because a prankster would have needed to buy millions of dollars' worth of radio transmitters to pull it off.

There is one station called The Buzzer, and it has been sending out weird broadcasts since the Cold War. At the top of every hour, two buzzes will sound.

javiemebravo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only - pictured above are radio towers at sunset

The buzzes are followed by a monotonous drone between every 21st and 34th minute during daylight hours. After that, a voice reads a string of numbers, words, or names in Russian.

At first, it was believed that the Soviets set up the broadcast. However, it became more active after the Soviet Union collapsed. To this day, it is unclear who is behind this station or what it's about.

In 2010, court papers detailing raids conducted on a Russian spy ring in the United States alleged that the Russians had used "coded radio transmissions and encrypted data."

Ultimately, no government or intelligence agency has officially confirmed or denied using numbers stations for covert operations. So, the mystery of numbers stations lives on. Perhaps you could get your own shortwave radio and try to crack the codes yourself!

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