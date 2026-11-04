Sarah (@ on TikTok) is a high school teacher in America who recently shared something alarming about the students in her class, and she says she wishes she was making this up, but it's a sad reality.

She's so upset about what went down that she even wrote over her video, "Y'all. Teachers are not ok."

A few days ago, Sarah explained that while she was in class, three of her 10th-grade students approached her and shoved their books in her face.

They then demanded to know how to find chapter two in their books, because they just couldn't find it at all.

"It's after chapter one. Look. Turn the pages. These are 10th graders. What?" Sarah asked in her video.

People wondered if this was a result of the No Child Left Behind Act, or if it's just the fault of the parents, allowing their kids to be entitled and lazy. Others worried about these kids growing up and entering the workforce with their lack of common sense.

"I set a deadline and locked an assignment on Google Classroom, and a SENIOR ran out of the class and told the counselor I was ruining her mental health…like I don’t even know if the general public knows how wild it is right now in education," one person commented.

"It's not going to get better any time soon. I had to post the ALPHABET on my wall; I teach 6th grade. My 6th graders this year did not know the order of the letters in the alphabet. I was trying to teach them how to use a paper dictionary when I realized they didn't know the order of the letters. They can sing the song, though," someone else said.

"Had 4 kids try to hand in their tests blank….BLANK. I asked why and they said they didn’t want to do it….," a third person shared.

Halfpoint - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a smiling teacher in a high school class

"20 years in with a PhD. I had a mental breakdown from all the demands. I had to quit. Went to a mental health unit, and out of 30 beds, 5 of us were teachers. [What] is going on with our system? And now teachers are having to pay 80% of their paycheck for family insurance here in San Antonio," a fourth person added.

"I had an entire 8th-grade social studies class literally crying yesterday because they had to complete worksheets by finding answers in their textbooks. They insisted it was impossible and that they couldn't find the answers. There was ONE question per section, in the exact order of the chapter! I even started telling them where to look in the book. Still, nothing. I honestly don't know what to do at this point," a fifth person stated.

You can view the video on TikTok here.