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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 14, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
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If your partner gave their personal phone number to someone who called the crisis hotline they work for, would you feel upset about it?

This 37-year-old man has a 29-year-old girlfriend who holds a degree in social work. She has a job working the evening shift at a crisis hotline as an operator.

A decade ago, her brother took his own life, and that inspired her to go into social work. She was super close to her brother and says they were codependent. Her brother had substance abuse issues and frequently was in psychosis.

Two years ago, a man in his 20s called his girlfriend's hotline, and she spent hours speaking to him. He thought about taking his own life and used substances, so he reminded his girlfriend of her brother.

The man vanished for a bit, but popped back up in April, several months after he started seeing his girlfriend.

"Fast forward to now, he has some insane crisis every week, always in and out of rehab, is apparently a billionaire’s son, his mother hates him, and something awful happens to him anywhere he goes, and he ends up using again," he explained.

"[My] GF is affected by his state to an extreme extent. She talks about him all the time, constantly contemplates how she is going to save his life, endlessly refers to him whenever a slight opportunity arises, has playlists named after him...oh, and he has her private number now!"

"We had a mini fight yesterday as she gets very defensive when someone (me, for example) suggests that they are worried about what she is doing to herself. I was very frustrated and said something about how he clearly doesn't want to get better/that her job is not good for her well-being, and she went on a long tirade about how it’s a crazy feeling, same as it was with her brother, how she doesn’t feel ok if he doesn’t feel ok."

"She finally saw a therapist recently but is mostly annoyed over the fact that he suggested that she might get in trouble at work. She seems to think that she has done nothing outside her job description and just tried to save a young boy’s life."

Kassandra - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman in the woods

He finds it curious that the man in question is also experiencing psychosis, just like his girlfriend's brother. He's left wondering if he's going crazy.

Well, I think she's overcompensating because she feels guilty about her brother. She definitely needs to create a distinction between her personal and professional life.

It is inappropriate for his girlfriend to have this kind of relationship with a client, and he should tell her boss about it because I don't see her stopping what she's doing unless her job intervenes.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read Pictured above is a screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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Bre Avery Zacharski
By Bre Avery Zacharski Nov 14, 2026
Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, and I used to work in fashion before I switched to writing. I've spent over a decade writing for women who crave connection, clarity, and spicy drama. In my downtime, you can find me hanging out with my three Chihuahuas or turning my latest life lesson into a headline.
Full Bio

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