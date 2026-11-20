31-year-old Susan Watford grew up in the Amish community, but left at 15 for a fresh start and was later adopted by Dorothy Mast, who called her a wonderful daughter.

Susan was a mother of three living in Texas. She was hardworking, adventurous, smart, and kind. She loved traveling and had a passion for learning.

Two years ago, there was a domestic violence incident with her husband, Jason, that she survived. Susan believed in second chances, and that's what she ultimately gave Jason: another chance.

Susan would later tell Dorothy that Jason went to classes for anger management and stuck to the plan the court laid out for him. The couple then booked a cruise to Honduras and Mexico, hoping it would help fix their marriage or prove that a divorce would be a better decision.

Dorothy didn't want Susan to go and actually told Click2Houston that she begged her not to. At one point, Dorothy called Susan while she was aboard the MSC Seascape, which departed from Galveston, Texas, but Susan didn't pick up.

Dorothy assumed she was caught up in enjoying her vacation, but unfortunately, Susan didn't answer the phone because she had already been found dead in the couple's cabin, with her baby in the room when her life was taken from her.

"The charges allege that on Nov. 8, Watford struck a female passenger several times before strangling her with his hands and arm following a dispute in their room while aboard a cruise ship in international waters," the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, wrote in a press release.

"According to the criminal complaint, Watford and the woman had been dining at a restaurant aboard the ship when they began to argue. The charges allege he left and went to their room, followed by the woman approximately 25 minutes later."

"At approximately 9 p.m., less than an hour after the woman had entered the room, a cruise ship housekeeper knocked on the door and spoke briefly with Watford, according to the allegations. She allegedly noticed blood on his hands and clothing, saw the woman lying face down and motionless on the floor, and alerted personnel."

GoFundMe - pictured above is Susan

"They found the woman deceased with multiple facial injuries, according to the charges. The complaint further alleges no one else had been seen entering or exiting the room during that time."

The woman they are referring to is Susan, and according to federal prosecutors, Jason allegedly confessed to strangling Susan with his hands after returning to their cabin following dinner that evening. He allegedly only let go of her after he grew tired.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled that Susan died from blunt force trauma, and her death is classified as a homicide.

Susan's baby is now in foster care, and Dorothy is trying to adopt them. Jason faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 maximum fine if convicted.

"I never imagined I would find myself writing something like this. No mother should ever have to experience the heartbreak of losing her child, especially under such tragic and unexpected circumstances," Dorothy wrote on a GoFundMe page she created to help support Susan's children.

"My daughter tragically lost her life while aboard the MSC Seascape. In an instant, our family’s lives were changed forever. I am left trying to process a loss that words cannot adequately describe while also trying to figure out how to navigate the days ahead."



"My daughter leaves behind children who now have to face life without their mother. As their grandmother, my heart is breaking not only for the loss of my daughter but also for the children who will grow up missing her love, guidance, and presence."



You can view the GoFundMe to help support Susan's children here.