I'm all for doing almost whatever it takes to help boost your self-esteem, but doing it at the expense of your marriage is just unacceptable; wouldn't you agree?

This 41-year-old man has spent the last 16 years with his 40-year-old wife. Three years ago, his wife had weight loss surgery, and three months ago, she had skin removal surgery.

She looks amazing, and to celebrate feeling happy in her skin, she's been going out dancing with her friends a lot. While this made him uneasy, he wanted to be a supportive husband.

However, his wife stayed out really late some evenings, and he caught her talking on the phone, which made it seem that she was actually dating a man.

While his wife was at work, he went through her laptop to see if he could uncover evidence of her cheating on him. Well, he found a whole lot more than he bargained for: she's been dating multiple guys, and he saw this because she left her Facebook account open, and he read the chats between her and these men.

"She's sending them pics; she's sending voice chats to other friends about how her dates went with some of these guys," he explained.

"Obviously I was heartbroken and confronted her about it; she claims she never had the attention before, and it's just an attention thing, and she's done nothing 'physical,' although in a voice message she says we held hands and he kissed me at the end."

"I am not sure if I can rebuild trust or really if we are going about it the right way; she says she will tell me if she is going to meet a guy or not and that it's for [non-romantic] reasons."

Several days after he made this discovery, he opened his wife's laptop to see what else she's been up to, only to find that she removed the login credentials on everything, locking him out.

eldarnurkovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a woman smiling at a man

While he acknowledges that his wife is entitled to privacy, his feelings are hurt, and he's left wondering if his marriage is truly over.

"I don't want to control her, but I don't want to be a doormat that is just here till she finds a replacement, which she claims isn't what she is doing, but after what she's done, I don't know if I can buy it," he concluded.

His wife is definitely throwing their marriage away so she can get attention from other men, and that's the worst way to work on your self-esteem.

It's sad to me that now she thinks she's too hot for him or something, but anyway, he needs to file for divorce. He can't put up with this!

What advice do you have for him?

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